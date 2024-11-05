WNBA’s Nika Mühl Looks Sleek As Ever in Post-Surgery Update
The votes are in. According to GQ (and the GQ Sports Instagram following), Nika Mühl was, undeniably, the best-dressed WNBA player this past season.
We’re not exactly surprised by the results. Over the course of the season, the Seattle Storm rookie proved that she simply didn’t miss where game day fashion was concerned. Each and every week, she would arrive at the basketball arena in a look designed to turn heads and walk the pre-game tunnel like it was a runway.
Each of her outfits was unique—she wasn’t one for repeating looks. But there was one aspect of each outfit that remained constant. No matter what outfit she showed up in, she always paired it with sleek sunglasses. We can’t recall one game day look that didn’t feature a pair of shades.
We should’ve anticipated the move. After all, the Croatia native showed up to the 2024 WNBA Draft red carpet in a black two-piece set and a pair of pink-tinted glasses. And then proceeded to carry the trend all the way through her rookie season.
She’s not giving up the bit in the off-season, either. Mühl recently underwent surgery to repair an ACL tear that she suffered during the first game of off-season overseas play. Back home and recovering, the 23-year-old sported a black sweat set and a pair of pale yellow sunglasses for a photo op with two cats.
“Day 1 featuring Mad Max & G,” she captioned an Instagram post featuring her recovery ’fit. “lets get it.”
Of course, while at home recovering from her injury, we can’t really expect her looks to be as immaculate as they were in the arena tunnels. But though she’s not dressing up right now, Mühl’s sunglasses proved that she still has high fashion on her mind—and we don’t blame her. You don’t become the best dressed without thorough thought and preparation.
In the GQ Sports contest, Mühl narrowly beat out fellow WNBA rookie Cameron Brink to take home the title. The Los Angeles Sparks forward, who is likewise recovering from a knee injury sustained over the summer, was a strong contender for the award with her glamorous tunnel looks. But she’s far from done yet. She has already vowed to put on an even bigger show with her pre-game looks next season. Undoubtedly, Mühl has every intention of doing the same. After all, she has a title to defend.