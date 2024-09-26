Nika Mühl Proves She Means Business in WNBA Playoffs in Pre-Game Charcoal Gray Pinstripe Suit
On Tuesday evening, the Seattle Storm fell to the Las Vegas Aces in game two of their best of three playoff series. With the loss, the squad put an end to their 2024 season, while the Aces advance to the semifinals.
While certainly not the post-season result the team had been hoping for, the season should be seen as a success. They began play with two new veterans on the roster (Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike), who helped lead the Storm to a significantly better overall record compared with the end of the 2023 season. But likewise (and equally as important in our eyes), the Storm players were also at the forefront of the elevated tunnel fashion movement.
Vets like Diggins-Smith and Ogwumike—who, admittedly, have always had a penchant for sleek game-day fashion—were joined by rookies like Nika Mühl in the push to garner greater appreciation for pre-game style. For the pair of vets, dressing up ahead of game time has become somewhat of a tradition. Even prior to this season (which has seen an increase in media attention on tunnel fashion), they had made a habit out of showing up to the arenas in glamorous style.
Previously a member of the Los Angeles Sparks, Ogwumike’s game day style usually featured a matching moment with her sister, Chiney, who played on the court alongside her. Diggins-Smith, for her part, has taken both her basketball and fashion talents around the country—from Tulsa to Dallas to Phoenix to Seattle. In each location, her sense of style hasn’t wavered (and neither has her impressive basketball skill).
Now the rookies are following in their footsteps. And Mühl’s dedication, in particular, was apparent from start to finish this season.
Mühl showed up to the playoff game on Sept. 24 in an outfit that proved she meant business: a head-to-toe charcoal gray pinstripe suit, complete with a boxy blazer and straight-leg pants. Accented with a touch of glitter throughout, the set positively glowed under the tunnel lights. To the suit, she added a pair of black high heels, a small black handbag and (as always) a pair of sunglasses.
With the end of the Storm’s season comes the end of Mühl’s fabulous pre-game fashion—for now. We fully expect the young athlete to be back at it again in the tunnels next season, and we can’t wait to see what styles she returns with.