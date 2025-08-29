XANDRA Channels Her Inner ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ in This Uniquely Stylish Combo
Pen? Ready. Notebook? Ready. An XANDRA outfit to replicate sometime in the near future? Ready, ready and ready.
This two-time SI Swimsuit model’s closet is something serious, as she has a plethora of clothes that’s hard not to be envious of, and she showcased this again this week with her latest look. Consisting of a velvet black bodysuit styled with a gorgeous cropped fur coat featuring a tiger stripe print, she continues to slay. She added on to the look by sporting a pair of sheer black pantyhose and trendy black knee-high boots, as well as a black headband.
Overall, the entire ensemble was very similar to something Margot Robbie’s character Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street might have worn. Sweet, flirty and chic, the combo gave the vibes of a modern beauty queen merged with an early 1980s aesthetic.
A look like this would make for a perfect night out outfit, leaving your date feeling impressed—so, if XANDRA is looking through her closet for something to wear should her new crush ask her for a date, she won’t have to look very far.
A true lover girl, XANDRA blushes just thinking about her current crush—and the model recently told her TikTok followers all about the feelings she’s experiencing regarding the special person who’s piqued her interest.
“Guys? Can I say something? Can I say something? I have a crush,” the 24-year-old revealed. “I know, like, why? Any time I get feelings, it literally freaks me out because I can have the possibility of getting hurt, and I’ve just gotten hurt a lot in my past. And I just don’t want to do that."
She continued, saying, “But it’s so fun to get that little butterfly feeling. But at the same time, I’m like ‘No. Absolutely not. Lock it down, sister. Be a b***h.’ But I kind of like it. But I shouldn’t. But I’m like ‘Ooh.’ There’s something wrong with me. There has to be. But what do we do?”
And that back-and-forth feeling is one many can relate to, especially since—as XANDRA alluded to—taking that first step into a new romance can potentially lead to heartbreak. Even so, with this TikTok, it’s clear the model isn’t afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve.
XANDRA’s a go-getter. There’s no doubt that she’ll chase after what she wants—nd if it’s love she’s chasing, we certainly hope love chases her back!