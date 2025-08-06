XANDRA Serves ‘Mallorca Mermaid’ Vibes in New Beach Snaps
XANDRA is living out every beach lover’s fantasy and channeling her inner mermaid. The DJ just shared a dreamy Instagram carousel from her time in Mallorca, capturing the beauty of the Balearic coast and her latest jaw-dropping bikini moment.
In the cover photo, the 24-year-old flaunted her sculpted figure and sun-kissed glow in a green floral bikini that exuded a tropical goddess vibe. The daring two-piece featured a triangle halter top and tie-side bottoms, designed with delicate dangling charm details front and center for a playful touch. The cheeky cut and minimal coverage deliver maximum flirtiness, making it the ultimate swimsuit for a European summer escape.
Her accessories elevated the look even further. XANDRA stacked several bangles and chunky rings, added a sleek gold arm cuff and topped it all off with her signature oversized hoops and a statement necklace so striking it could be spotted from across the Mediterranean.
The “Body Say” and “I Won’t Sleep” singer’s long blonde hair fell in loose, voluminous waves, tousled perfectly from the salty air, while her glowy glam—complete with wispy lashes, rosy cheeks, faux freckles and dewy skin—radiated easy, breezy summer magic.
In the second slide, XANDRA was filmed diving into the water head-first, and a gorgeous close-up of her flawless face-card and sizzling smolder followed. The final image was a sweet selfie.
“missing being a mallorca mermaid,” the Ohio native captioned the breathtaking carousel
“wow gorgeous girl,” Rachael Kirkconnell commented.
“Wow xandra SO beautiful,” Olivia Ponton chimed. “These are the most beautiful photos of you. I just fell on my knees. Seriously so gorgeous.”
“aquamarine was the perfect song for this post,” Samantha Brielle Greenberg wrote, referencing the iconic 2006 film. “So cutie.”
XANDRA’s Euro summer has been the perfect balance of work and play. Just weeks ago, she DJ’d an electrifying set at Ushuaïa Ibiza, one of the most iconic clubs in the world, before heading to the Palm Tree Music Festival in St. Tropez. Her feeds have been a highlight reel of sparkling waters, vibrant nightlife and stunning beachwear—solidifying her place as both a music and fashion force.
Her SI Swimsuit history only amplifies her allure. After joining the brand as the official DJ for the 2023 Swim Week runway show, XANDRA made her rookie debut in Belize the following year. In May, she returned for her sophomore feature in Jamaica, dazzling in vintage-inspired looks photographed by Yu Tsai.