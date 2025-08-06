Swimsuit

XANDRA Serves ‘Mallorca Mermaid’ Vibes in New Beach Snaps

The SI Swimsuit model and DJ is still rolling out the stunning IG content from her Euro summer.

Ananya Panchal

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA is living out every beach lover’s fantasy and channeling her inner mermaid. The DJ just shared a dreamy Instagram carousel from her time in Mallorca, capturing the beauty of the Balearic coast and her latest jaw-dropping bikini moment.

In the cover photo, the 24-year-old flaunted her sculpted figure and sun-kissed glow in a green floral bikini that exuded a tropical goddess vibe. The daring two-piece featured a triangle halter top and tie-side bottoms, designed with delicate dangling charm details front and center for a playful touch. The cheeky cut and minimal coverage deliver maximum flirtiness, making it the ultimate swimsuit for a European summer escape.

Her accessories elevated the look even further. XANDRA stacked several bangles and chunky rings, added a sleek gold arm cuff and topped it all off with her signature oversized hoops and a statement necklace so striking it could be spotted from across the Mediterranean.

The “Body Say” and “I Won’t Sleep” singer’s long blonde hair fell in loose, voluminous waves, tousled perfectly from the salty air, while her glowy glam—complete with wispy lashes, rosy cheeks, faux freckles and dewy skin—radiated easy, breezy summer magic.

In the second slide, XANDRA was filmed diving into the water head-first, and a gorgeous close-up of her flawless face-card and sizzling smolder followed. The final image was a sweet selfie.

“missing being a mallorca mermaid,” the Ohio native captioned the breathtaking carousel

“wow gorgeous girl,” Rachael Kirkconnell commented.

“Wow xandra SO beautiful,” Olivia Ponton chimed. “These are the most beautiful photos of you. I just fell on my knees. Seriously so gorgeous.”

“aquamarine was the perfect song for this post,” Samantha Brielle Greenberg wrote, referencing the iconic 2006 film. “So cutie.”

XANDRA’s Euro summer has been the perfect balance of work and play. Just weeks ago, she DJ’d an electrifying set at Ushuaïa Ibiza, one of the most iconic clubs in the world, before heading to the Palm Tree Music Festival in St. Tropez. Her feeds have been a highlight reel of sparkling waters, vibrant nightlife and stunning beachwear—solidifying her place as both a music and fashion force.

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Sunglasses by Le Specs. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Her SI Swimsuit history only amplifies her allure. After joining the brand as the official DJ for the 2023 Swim Week runway show, XANDRA made her rookie debut in Belize the following year. In May, she returned for her sophomore feature in Jamaica, dazzling in vintage-inspired looks photographed by Yu Tsai.

More XANDRA

feed

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion