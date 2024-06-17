Xandra Pohl and Olivia Dunne Are Pretty in Pink in the Hamptons
We love nothing more than when SI Swimsuit models become besties IRL. Xandra Pohl and Olivia Dunne, who are both 2024 rookies, are having the time of their lives in upstate New York—and luckily for fans, the social media queens are sharing all the behind the scenes pics and videos.
The Miami-based DJ, who first worked with the brand last year as the official DJ of SI Swimsuit‘s Runway Show during Miami Swim Week, traveled to Belize with photographer Derek Kettela for her photo shoot with the franchise this year. Meanwhile, the gymnast, who made her debut in Puerto Rico last year, reunited with visual artist Ben Watts for her feature in Portugal for the 2024 issue.
The two content creators took a trip to the Hamptons this weekend and looked absolutely beautiful in color-coordinated pink outfits. Pohl, 23, rocked a lightweight textured knit plunge-neck top and low-rise pants in a soft peachy-pink shade, while Dunne, 21, opted for a bright magenta satin-finish tube top and maxi skirt set. The blonde beauties posed for a series of cute, cozy pics and opted for minimal summertime glam looks.
“a series of event...” the Ohio native captioned the carousel recap of the weekend at The Surf Lodge in Montauk.
“Xamptons🔥,” Dunne, who is from New Jersey, chimed in the comments with a clever play on words.
“Hawt,” four-time SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin added.
“wowowowow,” brand alumna Olivia Ponton wrote.
Dunne also shared a fun TikTok on June 16, in which the two danced and sang along to a trending audio. They recreated a video they made during SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York last month.