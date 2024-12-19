Xandra Pohl Thrives on Tropical Vacation in Cheeky Green Two-Piece, More Photos
Xandra Pohl is living her best life on a tropical getaway, and her latest Instagram posts are proof that paradise looks good on the Miami-based DJ. The content creator shared a stunning, adventurous carousel of photos from her dreamy escape, giving her followers major travel envy with a mix of stunning landscapes and her breathtaking full-body snaps in gorgeous beachwear.
In the cover snap the 24-year-old, who was recently named to Forbes‘s 30 under 30 list donned the 437 Sanders top ($27) and bottom ($27) in the gorgeous deep green “palm” shade. She snapped a pic in the cheeky bikini that highlighted her toned physique against a vibrant backdrop of lush greenery, majestic mountains and blue skies. While hiking in another shot, Pohl smiled bright while wearing a black crop top paired with matching shorts from Tank Air. In most of the snaps, her long blonde locks were loose, tousled and wavy, but in this particular photo, she tossed them into playful long braids. In another bathroom mirror selfie, the “Body Say” singer showed off her glowy, radiant sun-kissed skin and natural beach waves.
In a later slide, she posed on rock formations with a beautiful waterfall behind her wearing the blue and yellow Goldie swimwear Cristina top ($60) and Inéz bottoms ($55), and in another daring pic, she took off her top, turned around to face away from the camera and flaunted her strong back muscles.
The idyllic setting of Costa Rica and Pohl’s effortlessly stylish looks are a match made in heaven. The SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Belize for her debut in the brand’s special 60th anniversary issue and posed for photographer Derek Kettela earlier this year, included sweet snaps of fresh produce, nature, horses and her bff Mia Martini. With every new IG post, the Ohio native reminded us how important it is to take time for ourselves, unwind and soak in the beauty of the world.
“adventure that excites,” she captioned the Dec. 18 carousel, and tagged her location as the Arenal Volcano.
“i’m jealous,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton commented. “so beautiful.”
“Barbie,” Gia Duddy wrote.
“looks like the most amazing trip ,” Megan Keyser
“Drop the workout routine pls!,” Jeanne Baynes begged.
“You look amazing,” Olivia Boblet added.
“You’re looking strong!!!!!😍😍💪🏼💪🏼,” Kourtney Noonan exclaimed.
“Gorgggg,” Allyn Rose declared.
The following day, Pohl took to the platform again to reflect on how special the vacation truly was.
“this trip has truly been life changing… sometimes you just need to slow down and love yourself first. never forget that <3 i love you guys,” she wrote.