Xandra Pohl Turns Up the Heat in Fitted Red Hot Set at Pegasus World Cup
Xandra Pohl has our hearts racing faster than the horses at the Pegasus World Cup with her stunning fiery red two-piece set. The Miami-based DJ is constantly serving looks, whether it’s on the beaches of a tropical island, on a stage performing at a desert music festival, lighting up a red carpet or attending a fashion show. And, her latest outfit, with the help of stylist Margot Zamet, is certainly no exception.
The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the franchise last year and posed in Belize for photographer Derek Kettela, was stylish as ever in a cherry red one-shoulder top and matching draped low-rise maxi skirt set from designer Ronny Kobo.
The luxurious fitted set perfectly hugged the 24-year-old’s curves as she stood in front of the Horse Racing track in South Florida. Her tousled naturally wavy honey blonde locks were fresh and added an effortlessly chic aura to the whole look. For glam, she opted to keep it pretty natural and glowy, including a luminous base, winged eyeliner, wispy lashes and a perfect nude lip. Pohl accessorized with sleek white pointed-toe heels and several gold rings as she flaunted her super-sculpted midriff and toned abs.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Ronny Kobo Ranada Ruched One Shoulder Top, $338 and
Rosalie Midi Skirt, $338 (bloomingdales.com)
In another snap, the content creator posed with Jane Motion in a party bus and in another pic, she and bff Mia Martini showed off their bold smolders on the sidelines.
“happy pegasus day… 3rd times the charm,” the Ohio native captioned the carousel.
“You ate this up so hard i’m calling door dash,” fellow SI Swimsuit star Olivia Ponton commented.
“Giddddddy up,” Motion wrote.
“The most beautiful ❤️,” Sydney Thomas chimed.
Shop more affordable, similar alternatives to Pohl’s dazzling outfit below. Both looks make for a perfect glamorous date night outfit, birthday ensemble or vacation set.
Superdown Juli Maxi Set Red, $88 (revolve.com)
This lightweight jersey set features a semi-sheer fabric with a ruched shirt design and shoulder tie detailing, complemented by a side-slit skirt.
Princess Polly Aristocrat one shoulder mesh set red, $78 (princesspolly.com)
This one-shoulder mesh matching set features side ruching, an elasticated waistband and a relaxed fit for effortless style, comfort and versatility.