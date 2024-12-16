Xandra Pohl Flaunts Toned Backside in Thong Bikini for Stunning ‘Golden Hour’ Photos
Social media personality and professional DJ Xandra Pohl is living her best life on a tropical getaway to Costa Rica. The 24-year-old, who was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit May 2024 issue, is enjoying some much-deserved R&R and documented her trip on Instagram. Relaxing with friends, Pohl has made the most out of her vacation by hanging out poolside, going on a zip line, visiting a gorgeous waterfall and scoping out the local wildlife. As temperatures continue to get colder on the East Coast, we’re feeling seriously envious of Pohl’s tropical trip!
Pohl’s IG game seriously leveled up this weekend when she shared bikini photos from the trip, and she went all out with various styles and patterns. For her most recent photo dump, the Ohio native rocked a string thong bikini from Oisrí and the most perfect accessories. Leaning into the tropical location, Pohl donned gorgeous gold starfish earrings, a detailed body chain, a statement necklace and multiple white beaded bracelets. Posing for golden hour, her silhouette was barely seen against the natural lighting, creating a very sultry moment.
“golden hour in the costa,” Pohl captioned her post below to her 471,000 followers.
Of course, her fans couldn’t help but jump into the comments section to compliment Pohl on such a stunning photo shoot. “Absolutely perfect girl like howwww can I be you😩😍,” one wrote.
“The second picture is effortlessly perfect,” another commented.
“Oh yea🔥,” two-time SI Swimsuit model and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne added.
“Stunning 🐚🫧,” the official SI Swimsuit Instagram account wrote today.
Earlier on her trip, Pohl shared other gorgeous photos on her social media, documenting her first day in the Central American country. In one post, she proved her natural modeling skills in a purple string two-piece swimsuit from Candice Swanepoel’s swimsuit brand Tropic Of C and a mini cover-up skirt. Styling her hair in loose beach waves, the online influencer kept her glam simple and stunning while she accessorized with necklaces, earrings and bracelets. “welcome to costa rica…,” Pohl wrote in her caption, to which former Bachelor contestant Kelsey Anderson wrote, “I’m speechless.”
“😍😍😍😍,” Swanepoel commented. In another photo dump, Pohl led with a fun selfie, putting her crystalline blue eyes on high display, following it up with shots from the pool, alongside best friend Mia Jessica Martini and from the zip line.
Of course, Pohl has also been documenting her trip on TikTok with daily vlogs, fit checks and lip-sync videos.
For the DJ, she’s got a lot to celebrate. Ahead of her big weekend at Miami’s Art Basel earlier this month, Pohl was featured on Forbes’s 30 Under 30 List under the music category, serving as an epic way to end the year. “someone pinch me <3,” she wrote on Instagram when sharing the great news.