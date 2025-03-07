From TikTok to Studio Owner: How Alli Cavanagh Is Bringing Mindful Movement to the Masses
For Women’s History Month, we’re spotlighting inspiring female founders who are making waves in their industries. Female Founder Fridays is all about celebrating their stories—how they built their brands, the challenges they’ve overcome and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.
Alli Cavanagh didn’t set out to become a social media fitness sensation. But when she started posting quick, accessible Pilates workouts on TikTok—like her signature three-minute arm series you can do while at your desk—her message of movement-as-medicine struck a chord. What started as a way to help people break the cycle of doom scrolling has since evolved into In Flow With Alli, a thriving wellness brand redefining the way people engage with Pilates.
Her philosophy is simple: movement should be a natural, joyful part of life, not just another task to check off. When you shift your mindset to viewing it as a “ritual” rather than an obligation, it becomes as effortless as brushing your teeth. This approach has resonated with her audience, proving that fitness doesn’t have to feel like a chore—it can be as simple as stretching between meetings or engaging your core while waiting in line for coffee.
Making movement accessible
Instead of hour-long workouts requiring special equipment, Cavanagh’s TikTok videos encourage people to incorporate intentional movement in small ways
“I hope I pop up [on someone’s For You Page] and someone’s like a little refreshed,” she says. “Like, okay, I know this girl. And now I’m gonna get off, stop the scroll and hopefully have a little bit of a sharper mind.”
She emphasizes the importance of a strong core—not just for aesthetics, though that’s a bonus, but for its essential role in overall health and longevity. The core is engaged in nearly every movement, from sitting at a desk to climbing stairs, yet it is often overlooked in daily life. By making core work accessible and intuitive, she helps people develop strength that supports them beyond a single workout.
Bridging classical and contemporary Pilates
Her fusion of classical and contemporary Pilates, combined with Yogic philosophy and mindfulness, makes her method unique. Cavanagh blends structure with a modern, fluid approach—integrating meditation, breathwork and energy work (she’s also a Reiki Master) to create a truly holistic movement experience. Rather than rigidly following a set framework, she prioritizes adaptability, encouraging participants to listen to their bodies. What feels accessible at 6 p.m. on a Tuesday may be entirely different from what the body can handle at 9 a.m. on a Saturday—and that’s okay.
“I can combine more of that athletic or spiritual-based movement and exercise rooted in intention with the often-considered militant classical Pilates,” she explains. This fusion makes her classes both technically sound and welcoming to all experience levels, whether someone is brand new to Pilates or looking to refine their practice.
Beyond its physical benefits, she highlights Pilates as a tool for mindfulness—whether it’s improving posture, managing stress or simply taking a moment to reconnect with the body.
In Flow With Alli: a dream realized
Before opening her studio, In Flow With Alli began in 2021 as a roving Pilates experience, popping up in businesses and community spaces across the city. The idea was to bring movement to people, meeting them where they already were. But as demand for her classes grew, it became clear that a permanent space was the natural next step.
In June 2024, Alli opened a permanent studio in Fishtown, Philadelphia, transforming her mobile movement practice into a full-fledged wellness hub. The space offers in-person group classes, private sessions, corporate wellness events, virtual options and even retreats, all designed with the same core principle in mind—movement should be approachable, effective and joyful.
“Seeing the friendships that are formed, that’s like the number one reason that I do this,” she says. While the studio serves as a physical home for her practice and teaching, its mission extends beyond its four walls. She’s most proud of the community she has built. “They can’t wait to come back next Sunday and like gossip about whatever.”
Whether through digital content or in-person experiences, Cavanagh continues to prove that Pilates isn’t just for the ultra-fit or ultra-flexible. It’s for everyone, everywhere and at any time.
How to flow with Alli
The entrepreneur teaches in-person classes at the studio multiple times a week, along with other instructors. She also offers virtual flows on Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. EST and Mondays at 3:00 p.m. EST. For those looking for more flexibility, her on-demand subscription provides access to pre-recorded flows of various lengths and styles, with a new session added every Monday. View the schedule here, access the on-demand library here. Learn more at inflowwithalli.com, and join the movement—wherever you are.
Female Founder Q&A
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received about building a business?
Very early on, while balancing my corporate job with pop-up classes, a mentor told me, “If you feel ready, you waited too long.” That simple sentence stuck with me. It became my mantra, especially during moments of self-doubt or fear. When I left my corporate job, when I took risks on myself, and when I opened my brick-and-mortar studio in Fishtown, that advice guided me. I often remind myself: “You’ll figure it out as you go. Don’t wait for perfection or read all the how-to books. Just do it and learn along the way.”
What do you wish you knew before starting your brand/studio?
I actually don’t regret that I didn’t know much when I started—diving in headfirst and navigating challenges on the fly worked for me. But looking back, I wish I’d understood how all-consuming social media would become. It’s part of the job now, but I sometimes get lost in the ‘work’ of scrolling and posting. The constant pressure is something I didn’t anticipate. I’m still figuring out how to set healthy boundaries—it would’ve been helpful to establish them sooner.
What was your “I made it” moment?
I don’t think there’s just one. Maybe it’s more of an ongoing evolution. I love knowing I can grow and change at any time—sometimes, things just happen divinely. Right now, every day at the studio feels like sunshine, especially when I see my community thriving. If you’ve been to In Flow, you know what I mean! Even on the tough days, I feel like I’m living my purpose. Every new opportunity feels like a new adventure, and I embrace it with open arms.
What has been the most unexpected challenge of creating your business?
The most unexpected challenge has been learning how to switch off. As an entrepreneur, you’re always “on,” and it’s hard not to feel guilty when you take a break. Finding balance between working nonstop and resting has been a struggle, and I’m currently experimenting with ways to bring more rest into my life and trust that the wonderful team at In Flow can keep it all moving.
What is favorite memory of starting the brand?
One of my favorite memories was back in 2021, when I was freshly certified and decided to teach a class in the park. It was peak COVID, so everything felt risky but so right. I was still working my corporate job, stuck in my cubicle, planning classes for the summer heat. Despite the sweltering weather, my friends and family showed up, and the love I felt that day was overwhelming. It reminded me why I wanted to do this, and I look back on that time and smile when things feel hard now.
Do you have a favorite growth or personal development book or podcast?
Louise Hay’s You Can Heal Your Life—I return to it every year. For daily inspiration, Meditations from the Mat by Rolf Gates and Katrina Kenison is my go-to. It’s a collection of daily readings rooted in yoga philosophy that helps ground me each morning.
As for podcasts, I tend to gravitate toward comedy, but for personal growth, We Can Do Hard Things by Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach and Amanda Doyle brings so much light into the world!