The Workout Split That Helped Emily DiDonato Lose 40 Pounds
Model and mom of two Emily DiDonato is very candid when it comes to topics about motherhood. The 33-year-old has been outspoken about everything from how her career in modeling prepared her for parenthood to her personal postpartum fitness journey.
On Monday, the six-time SI Swimsuit model opened up about her latest workout-related endeavor on Instagram, which entailed losing 40 pounds. DiDonato, who created a detailed “One Week of Workouts” video on YouTube to accompany her post, has found that a particular workout split helped her to shed weight following the birth of her son, Oliver, in April 2023.
DiDonato’s current workout split is as follows:
- Monday: Leg day
- Tuesday: Long walk
- Wednesday: Upper body
- Thursday: 3-mile run
- Friday: Full-body weight training
DiDonato, who works with a personal trainer two to three times a week, noted in her video that working with a fitness expert was particularly helpful when she started incorporating weight training into her routine.
“When I first started weight lifting, I used a trainer pretty often and that was super helpful because then I had this foundation of like what exercises and what moves to do, how to create a great workout, an effective workout, what your form should be ... So even if you’re not someone who can have that in your life at all times, I do think it’s great to create kind of the foundation for your fitness and wellness lifestyle,” she advised of working with a pro.
