The Workout Split That Helped Emily DiDonato Lose 40 Pounds

Plus, the SI Swimsuit model offered up her tips for getting into an efficient workout routine.

Cara O’Bleness

Emily DiDonato
Emily DiDonato / Emily DiDonato was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif.

Model and mom of two Emily DiDonato is very candid when it comes to topics about motherhood. The 33-year-old has been outspoken about everything from how her career in modeling prepared her for parenthood to her personal postpartum fitness journey.

On Monday, the six-time SI Swimsuit model opened up about her latest workout-related endeavor on Instagram, which entailed losing 40 pounds. DiDonato, who created a detailed “One Week of Workouts” video on YouTube to accompany her post, has found that a particular workout split helped her to shed weight following the birth of her son, Oliver, in April 2023.

DiDonato’s current workout split is as follows:

  • Monday: Leg day
  • Tuesday: Long walk
  • Wednesday: Upper body
  • Thursday: 3-mile run
  • Friday: Full-body weight training

DiDonato, who works with a personal trainer two to three times a week, noted in her video that working with a fitness expert was particularly helpful when she started incorporating weight training into her routine.

“When I first started weight lifting, I used a trainer pretty often and that was super helpful because then I had this foundation of like what exercises and what moves to do, how to create a great workout, an effective workout, what your form should be ... So even if you’re not someone who can have that in your life at all times, I do think it’s great to create kind of the foundation for your fitness and wellness lifestyle,” she advised of working with a pro.

Watch DiDonato break down her full week of workouts here.

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

