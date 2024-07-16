Alix Earle Breaks Down Her Go-to Form of Self-Care
When it comes to self-care, it turns out Alix Earle is just like the rest of us. We recently caught up with SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital issue cover girl, who let us in on her secret for quality (and productive) downtime. And as a testament to the 23-year-old’s brand, it’s a super relatable tip.
“Self-care for me, most importantly, is just having a moment to myself at times because I do have such a hectic schedule,” Earle says. “So weirdly enough, I love to just journal and journal in the way where I’m writing down my goals. It really helps me just kind of see how far I’ve come and not get too wrapped up in just needing to go, go, go all the time, so I [enjoy] just setting down goals for myself, checking off things that I’ve accomplished. A big part of my self-care is like [the] mental health [aspect] for me.”
Clearly, Earle’s journaling method is a means of manifestation, as well. “I will say, Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has been in my journal since day one,” she notes.
Following her digital cover reveal in late May, Earle’s two SI Swimsuit galleries were released. The University of Miami graduate then walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on June 1. In addition to opening the show, Earle strutted the catwalk with sisters Izabel, Ashtin and Penelope at her side. Check out the sweet moment and shop each of Earle’s looks from the event here.