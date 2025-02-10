Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Reflects on Being Five Years Sober and Her Tips for Anyone Wanting to Cut Out Alcohol
About a month before launching Melissa Wood Health, a fitness and wellness app, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg decided to take a 30-day break from drinking alcohol. Five years later, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Rookie has not looked back nor has she had a sip since. Even with one drink, she found that she was always more irritable, her patience stretched thin and her anxiety would skyrocket. “I’ve never felt more connected to myself than I do right now,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “I take it one day at a time, because I never want to say never, but for now, I love where I am. Not drinking is serving me in every area of my life, and I’m just enjoying the ride like never before.”
Many times, alcohol is used as a crutch to avoid and escape problems and stresses. Instead, Wood-Tepperberg focuses on meditation, movement and healthy foods (everything MWH stands for) to tap into her truest essence. “[It’s] so much more powerful than the temporary escape alcohol offers,” the 42-year-old certified health and wellness coach says. “When we lean on drinking to run away from emotions, it might feel like it’s helping in the moment, but in the long term, those emotions just come back stronger. It’s about being radically transparent with yourself and showing up in a way that supports your ultimate well-being.”
Over the past few years, a chosen sobriety has become a common theme and more popular for everyone from Gen Z to middle-aged. With Dry January to Sober October, many test themselves and wind up loving the benefits. Not to mention the new studies that have come out about the effects of alcohol on health. “This isn’t just about age—it’s really about how you’re showing up in your life at any stage,” the mom-of-two notes. “For women especially, as we get older, we experience shifts in our hormones, which can feel like an emotional rollercoaster. The key to navigating these changes is strengthening the relationship we have with ourselves. The more we build that connection, the more grounded we feel.”
The crispness and clarity Wood-Tepperberg feels daily allows her to be energized and fully present for her husband, children and work. “When we get really mindful about how alcohol fits into our lives, it opens up the space to ask deeper questions: How is this serving me? What’s my intention behind this choice?,” she quips. “I could run circles around people half my age. Creativity flows through me effortlessly, and I see life in a way I couldn’t before.”
Advice to giving up alcohol
Giving up drinking doesn’t have to be intimidating. If you have been sober curious and are contemplating giving up alcohol, here are her top tips to being successful:
- Become radically transparent with how often you lean on alcohol in your life.
- Get really honest with yourself if it makes you feel better in the moment but worse the next day.
- Do you feel like you’re using alcohol to mask something that you’re not facing?
- Has alcohol enhanced your quality of life?
- What do you deeply desire right now in your life and is alcohol helping you to get there?
Best non-alcoholic drinks
When you are trying to think of alternative beverages, her go-tos are the following:
- Seedlip with club soda, lemon, and lime: “It’s really simple.”
- Kin Spritz over ice: “It has this beautiful blend of adaptogens and nootropics that are great for both your mind and body.”
- De Soi, a non-alcoholic aperitif with adaptogens: “I love this one poured over ice.”
- Ginger beer on ice: “Yes, it’s got some sugar, but honestly, I don’t mind. It’s such a nice little pick-me-up!