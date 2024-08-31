Sarah Nicole Landry’s Unique Form of Self-Care Is Inspiring
Content creator Sarah Nicole Landry totally nailed her walk at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week earlier this summer. The podcaster and proud mom of four rocked two pink Knix swimsuits, and before she hit the runway, we had the opportunity to chat with her about everything from confidence tips to her postpartum journey.
And when it comes to self-care practices, Landry’s No. 1 habit is simple, yet meaningful: she strongly believes that the act of noticing and paying more attention to the world around you in order to appreciate the little things can make a major difference in your well-being.
“I have been doing something in my own self-care, which is just noticing things that bring me joy,” Landry explains. “And that could be a Golden Retriever flopped on the sidewalk, refusing its owner to walk home. It was at one point watching a bird fly beside my window in such a way that was so special. It can be so many different little moments, but we have so much good around us. And I think when we focus on the parts that we love, we can [allow] more joy into our lives.”
By noticing and appreciating the little things, Landry says it has caused her to be more cognizant of the people and activities that bring her joy.
“When you start to take notice of things, you can start to make decisions and create boundaries to create and replicate that more and more,” she notes of her self-care method.