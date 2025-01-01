Sarah Nicole Landry’s Self-Love Tips Are the Best Way to Start the New Year With Confidence
Self-love is a lifelong journey, and one you can (and should!) commit to embracing in 2025. When it comes to sources of inspiration where confidence and self-love are concerned, we often turn to model and content creator Sarah Nicole Landry.
Landry, also known as “The Birds Papaya,” uses her social media platforms to share authentic aspects of her life with her following, from championing stretch marks to cellulite. We recently caught up with the 40-year-old mom and podcaster to get her insights on self-love, and they’re certainly inspirational enough to deserve a representative spot on your 2025 vision board.
Be curious about your insecurities
As we embark upon the New Year, Landry recommends taking stock of what is making you feel self-conscious in your day to day in order to create a more loving environment. For example, if social media is making you feel insecure, take a step back and pay attention to what you’re consuming. Or, if it’s a particular relationship causing your unease, try creating better boundaries or vocalizing your needs more.
“ I think it really comes down to noticing where you’re having those negative thoughts and why and peeling back the onion of yourself,” Landry tells us. “Because I think if we really sat down and thought about why, why do I feel this way? What is this feeling benefiting? Where did it come from? You start being curious about your insecurities. You might discover where they’re coming from and then you can shift those things around.”
Pay attention to when you feel your best
Landry points out that we often put power into things, rather than ourselves—for example, a great outfit or a gorgeous lipstick. She recommends noticing and addressing when you’re feeling great about yourself so you can begin to unearth that self-confidence hidden within.
“A lot of times people will be like, Oh, this outfit makes me feel beautiful. Or I feel so beautiful wearing red lipstick,” she notes. “A power suit on the hanger has zero power. A power suit on a person does. Red lipstick holds no power inside the stick. It makes you feel powerful when you put it on because it reflects the power that you already have.”
