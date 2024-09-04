Workout and Wellness Leader Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Offers Powerful Words on Embracing Change
As a workout and wellness leader and the host of her own podcast, Move With Heart, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg has a knack for offering inspirational advice for navigating everyday challenges. The purpose of her podcast is simple: to encourage others in their journeys with personal stories and experiences.
Each episode is a reflection of her day-to-day experiences. So, given that the MWH founder has been undergoing a lot of change recently, her latest podcast episode is a testament to that. Entitled “Embracing Change With An Open Heart,” the episode takes a deep dive into the challenges of change—and the beauty of accepting it, too.
Change, according to Wood-Teppeberg requires a lot of self-awareness. “[It] can only happen when you are radically transparent with yourself,” she said. That alone is challenging in itself. But beyond welcoming change, the actual process of changing is likewise difficult. It can be hard to come to terms with the results of that process—with ‘what you thought something was’ or ‘should look like.’”
The key, according to Wood-Tepperberg, is to “take those shoulds in our life and we throw them ... out the window.” Only then will we be “left with what is right for us,” she said.
All of that is to say, the process—from start to finish—is bound to be difficult. But if you embrace change wholeheartedly, you’re bound to be satisfied with the results.
Be sure to listen to the latest episode (and glean all its wisdom) anywhere you get your podcasts.