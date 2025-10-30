Brooks Nader’s Net Worth in 2025: Modeling, Reality TV and Other Business Ventures
Brooks Nader has been on a steady rise to the top from the moment she won SI Swimsuit’s 2019 Swim Search open casting call, cementing her legacy with the brand. Since that fateful moment, the 28-year-old Baton Rouge native’s career has been on a steady incline, leading to even more opportunities in modeling, brand deals, social media and reality TV.
Given this ever-growing spotlight, fans of the talented multi-hyphenate are curious about the model’s expanding empire, wondering how Nader both builds and spends her wealth. With this in mind, we’re breaking down her career and taking a glimpse at what the future might hold for this literal “Legend.”
Nader’s estimated net worth in 2025
According to multiple sources, Nader’s estimated net worth in 2025 is likely between $2 million and $4 million.
This estimate is based on several unconfirmed factors, including (but not limited to) her past and present modeling work, her social media deals and her rising role on reality TV. And—given Nader’s growing presence in entertainment and lifestyle spaces—this number is likely to increase as time goes on.
How Nader built her wealth
The model has built an impressive, diverse portfolio of income streams through multiple successful ventures in the entertainment and lifestyle industries.
Modeling
As mentioned above—while Nader had been working as a model for a couple of years prior—she got her break after entering and winning the 2019 Swim Search open casting call, edging out an estimated 10,000 other applicants to guarantee her a spot in the next issue of SI Swimsuit. For her impeccable debut, she took home Rookie of the Year honors in 2020, securing her place as a SI Swimsuit staple.
Since her bombshell rookie year with the brand, Nader has appeared in every issue of SI Swimsuit, landing a cover spot in 2023 alongside entertainment industry heavy-hitters Martha Stewart, Kim Petras and Megan Fox.
In 2024, Nader was inducted into the SI Swimsuit “Legends” class for the brand’s 60th anniversary issue alongside 26 other superstar models. Most recently, she returned for the 2025 issue, where she posed for photographer Ben Watts for a sun-soaked shoot in Bermuda. Nader has also walked in the SI Swimsuit Swim Week fashion show in Miami and attended multiple events representing the brand.
Outside of SI Swimsuit, Nader has graced the covers of several other magazines, including Maxim, Us Weekly, and Ocean Drive.
Film & TV
As Nader was getting her start in the industry, she balanced modeling gigs with potential acting roles. She landed a minor part in the 2018 action-thriller Backtrace, which starred Sylvester Stallone, before entering Swim Search in 2019.
In 2024, the model joined the season 33 cast of ABC’s smash hit dance competition series Dancing With the Stars alongside fellow SI Swimsuit model Ilona Maher. Partnered with Gleb Savchenko, Nader was eliminated in Week 4, earning a ninth-place finish.
According to Variety, stars appearing on the program allegedly make an estimated $125,000 for their rehearsal period and first two weeks. After that, the stars earn an undisclosed amount per week they survive elimination. (And given that this report was published in 2019, there is also a possibility that these figures have shifted over time.)
In 2025, Nader announced that she’d be starring in her own reality TV show titled Love Thy Nader alongside her three sisters: Grace Anne, Sarah Jane, and Mary Holland. The show was produced in part by Jimmy Kimmel and followed the sisters as they made their way from small-town Louisiana to New York City to pursue their fashion dreams, all while giving a peek behind the scenes at the drama of their lives in the spotlight. The eight-episode series premiered on Aug. 26 on Freeform, with episodes also available on Hulu and Disney+.
Ahead of the show’s release, Nader opened up about misconceptions around her upbringing and family background regarding finances, telling Decider, “One misconception that’s online is that we’re lying about growing up poor.” She went on to reveal that—after making $18,000 a year working for a nonprofit—her father switched careers, adding, “He’s built himself up. By no means is he wealthy, but he earns a decent living and he’s able to support him and my mom in Baton Rouge.”
Social media
As a modern model, Nader has also cultivated a loyal following online. At the time of publishing, she has 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 269.1k followers on TikTok.
According to Backstage, influencers with over 500,000 followers on Instagram can potentially earn $10,000 or more per sponsored post, depending on several factors (like the brand in question and the content creation required).
From model to major media personality
As a result of her success in modeling, TV and social media, Nader has also secured multiple deals with major brands over the years. Given the high-profile nature of these brands, these likely lucrative deals contribute to her overall estimated net worth and star power.
Brand deals, partnerships and other ventures
Her partnerships have included Samsung, Victoria’s Secret, Smirnoff, alice + olivia, Skinny Dipped, Clarins, Kotex, Dolce & Gabbana and more.
On the creative side, Nader has also collaborated with multiple brands to create her own products. She joined popular clothing brand Hudson Jeans to launch her own line and also crafted a jewelry collection with Electric Picks. Nader also founded a home decor and interior design brand called Home by BN, which specializes in chic and unique items for the home.
Recently, the model attended an event in Miami to promote a new flavor for Celsius, a beverage company for which she has been a longtime partner.
A glimpse into Nader’s lifestyle
Based on Nader’s social media presence and red-carpet appearances, fashion, glam and travel are all sources the model invests her wealth in. Nader is known for her impeccable taste in fashion and her high-powered glam squads, often posting behind the scenes content on her social media accounts as she prepares for major events.
As a recent example, Nader attended the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration in October 2025, where Elle documented her pre-carpet routine. The model was dolled up by a dedicated hair and makeup team using products from designer brand Charlotte Tilbury before donning a mini dress complete with 84,000 crystals handmade by the Swarovski team.
As a model and actress, Nader also lives a jet-set lifestyle, traveling wherever her work is for shoots, red carpets and brand appearances.
In October 2025 alone, Nader’s Instagram account documented trips to Dallas, Texas, for a Cowboys game, New York City for the 2025 Angel Ball, Los Angeles for the Maybe It’s a Maybelline x Miley Launch Party and Miami, Fla., for the Celsius Spritz Vibe Launch Party—and that was all in a matter of literal weeks.
How Nader’s estimated net worth compares to her SI Swimsuit peers
Nader’s estimated net worth is comparable to that of her fellow SI Swimsuit models. Still, several components come into play when examining these estimated, unconfirmed figures, especially when factoring in details like career length and any unreported contracts.
Looking at fellow brand staple Camille Kostek—who has also appeared in every SI Swimsuit issue since her debut in 2018 after her own Swim Search open casting call win—has an estimated net worth between $2 million and $7 million. Meanwhile, 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie Denise Bidot—who had built a groundbreaking career as a curve model in print and runway campaigns before joining SI Swimsuit—has an estimated net worth between $1.5 million and $4 million
What’s next for Nader?
2025 was a career-defining year for Nader, and the future for the superstar is looking bright!
Nader continued to build her modeling portfolio and personal brand recognition by landing on the cover of Maxim and Us Weekly, and as noted above, she returned for her latest shoot with SI Swimsuit, which hit newsstands in May. She also continues to bring in brand deals and partnership opportunities, as visible via her posts on Instagram.
Love Thy Nader’s first season also wrapped up with strong reviews and fanfare, with many comparing the show’s modest eight-episode run to earlier seasons of cultural juggernauts like Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Decider even noted in their review that “Love Thy Nader has potential to become the next big reality TV phenomenon.” A second season of the show has not yet been confirmed, but the overall excitement around the first season shows promise for a potential renewal—and their audience is waiting.