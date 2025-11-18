Nelly Korda’s Net Worth in 2025: How the Golf Star Built Her Multi-Million Dollar Empire
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
Nelly Korda is only 27 years old, but the Bradenton, Fla., native has already achieved some incredible feats. The athlete is currently the No. 2-ranked female golfer in the world, with 15 LPGA wins under her belt. An Olympian, Korda earned a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and was a member of the U.S. women’s national golf team during the 2024 summer games in Paris. Korda was also a featured athlete in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. She was photographed in Boca Raton, Fla., by visual artist Ben Horton for the occasion.
Korda first started playing golf at the age of 6, and qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open as an amateur in 2013. She turned pro just three years later, at the age of 18, and joined the LPGA Tour in 2017. During her rookie year, Korda played in 23 events and had five top-10 finishes. Korda won her first LPGA Tour event (the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship presented by CTBC) in 2018 and has since claimed a total of 15 tournament wins, including two majors.
With so much professional success under her belt, it’s natural that fans are curious about Korda’s net worth. Below, we will explore key components of the rising sports star’s wealth, including prize money (which reached a whopping $4.4 million in official earnings in 2024 and currently stands at $2.2 million this year), endorsements and investments, as well as comparisons with other golf stars.
Nelly Korda’s estimated net worth
Korda’s net worth is estimated at a whopping $12.5 million, according to Forbes. The figure takes into account not only her annual earnings from the LPGA since going pro in 2017, but also her many lucrative brand partnership deals. To get a sense of how her net worth has grown over the years, Golf Monthly reports her on-course earnings were $442,068 in 2017, while they grew vastly to $1,397,796 in 2023, six years after she joined the league.
Since turning pro, Korda has raked in $15.5 million in official career earnings. Her net worth is also composed of endorsement deals and personal assets. Throughout her professional career, she has partnered with notable brands like Nike, Goldman Sachs, TaylorMade Golf, T-Mobile, TUMI and Delta Airlines.
Korda’s net worth compared to other professional golfers
- Lydia Ko: The 28-year-old professional golfer, who hails from New Zealand, is a member of the LPGA Hall of Fame. Her net worth is widely reported to be $25 million.
- Brooke Henderson: A Canadian professional golfer on the LPGA Tour, the 28-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be $18 million.
- Lexi Thompson: The 30-year-old LPGA pro has 15 professional titles to her name and an estimated net worth of about $15 million.
Career earnings from golf
As previously mentioned, Korda has earned $15.5 million in official career earnings from her time in the LPGA. In 2025 alone, the professional athlete has garnered $2.2 million in official earnings, while she netted $4.4 million throughout the 2024 season. Her most lucrative winnings this year came from the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, which took place in May, and netted her $1,052,621.
Korda’s number of wins and starts on the LPGA Tour directly correlates to those winnings. For example, she notched four wins on the 2021 season, when she raked in $2.4 million in official earnings, and a whopping $4.4 million last year with seven.
Each season, the LPGA Tour season concludes with the race to the CME Group Tour Championship, in which the titleholder takes home additional earnings. As of press time, Korda has a CME points ranking of 9. Last year, the event netted her $227,500 in official earnings after she tied for fifth place.
In addition to her career earnings from the LPGA, Korda’s gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo earned her a payout of $37,500.
Endorsement deals and sponsorships
Throughout her professional career, Korda has partnered with notable brands like Nike, Titleist, Rolex, Goldman Sachs, TaylorMade Golf, T-Mobile, TUMI and Delta Airlines. One of her more recent campaigns is Korda’s brand partnership with the new NikeSKIMS venture, in which she also served as a model for the brand’s campaign imagery.
The campaign serves as a great reminder of Korda’s powerhouse appeal at the center of sports, fashion and lifestyle. While her earnings through individual brand partnerships has not been disclosed, it’s clear that in addition to her stature as the No. 2 female golfer in the world, Korda’s 1.1 million Instagram following carries major appeal to brand sponsors.
Investments, business ventures and assets
While not much is publicly known about her personal assets, Korda is an investor in LivPur Nutrition, a sports nutrition drink made with clean ingredients. In addition to income from professional golf and brand deals, the professional athlete has smartly chosen to diversify her income by investing in brands like LivPur Nutrition that align with her values.
Lifestyle and spending habits
Korda regularly shares social media content from the green, celebrating her victories while also showcasing her swings. Additionally, the athlete occasionally provides a sneak peek into her life on the road, including travel, fashion and fun lifestyle content, along with the occasional bikini pic.
Her primary focus is clearly on the green, but Korda also enjoys taking time for herself, as well as sharing snippets of vacation with her fans, like the snaps from a trip to Croatia in 2024, below.
Korda comes from a tight-knit family, so she also spends a lot of time with her parents, Petr and Regina, as well as her siblings, Jessica and Sebastian. Like Nelly, Jessica also plays on the LPGA Tour, while their younger brother, Sebastian, is a professional tennis player. It’s no wonder their three children turned out to be incredibly athletic, as Petr and Regina are both former professional tennis players themselves.
Both Petr and Regina instilled the importance of philanthropy in Nelly, who uses her massive platform to give back. She has partnered with TaylorMade Golf to support initiatives for St. Jude, and last year, teamed up with T-Mobile and the Red Cross to provide relief to her native state of Florida following the destruction of Hurricane Milton.
Korda also has the opportunity to support various organizations through her sport. Following her victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic in 2021, the grocery chain donated $25,000 on behalf of Korda to Kids’ Food Basket in Grand Rapids, Mich., an organization selected by Korda due to her love of supporting children.
Additionally, Korda often hosts or participates in events for kids, particularly young girls, to get them interested in the game of golf. This May, she hosted the second annual Nelly Invitational Tournament in her hometown of Bradenton, Fla., for girls ages 12 to 19.
Comparison with other female golfers
As previously mentioned, Korda’s net worth is below that of Ko and Henderson’s, but slightly higher than Thompson’s. There are many factors at play here, but sponsorship and performance on the green can both impact rankings in wealth. We can also take a glimpse at the PGA Tour’s top earners to get some context on the gender pay gap in professional golf.
Professional golfer Scottie Scheffler is currently the No. 1-ranked male golfer on the PGA Tour, with an estimated net worth of $97 million (per Forbes). The 29-year-old athlete turned pro in 2018, two years after Korda did so.
Despite Korda’s incredible career accomplishments on the green, this vast discrepancy in net worth between the LPGA and PGA’s top athletes highlights the major gender pay gap that still exists between male and female athletes.
The future of Nelly Korda’s wealth
With nine years of professional golf under her belt, Korda is poised to be one of the greatest athletes the LPGA has ever seen. Her potential for future wins on the tour, as well as possible Olympic games participation, coupled with future endorsement deals means the sky really is the limit for Korda’s professional success.
The sport of women’s golf is on the rise, as a record 28% of all on-course golfers last year were women, according to Golf Digest. With increased interest in the sport among women and Korda’s star continuing to rise, it seems a no-brainer that the athlete’s brand—and net worth—will continue to flourish. While only time will tell, we’re looking forward to continuing to watch Korda’s career soar in the future.