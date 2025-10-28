XANDRA’s Best SI Swimsuit Moments
As of 2025, XANDRA is officially a two-time SI Swimsuit model. However, it feels like just yesterday that the talented DJ joined the brand, forever marking her name in our ever-growing history book of those who are part of the SI Swimsuit family.
Time sure does fly by when you’re on the beach taking remarkable photos in modern and trendsetting swimsuits. XANDRA knows this very well, as her photo shoots are filled with moments featuring the DJ smiling ear-to-ear while wearing gorgeous bikinis and other beach-ready ensembles. But before time moves any faster, we wanted to slow down and take a look back at her journey with SI Swimsuit thus far.
Life before becoming an SI Swimsuit model
Before hitting the warm sands, XANDRA was turning spin tables. Fresh out of college, her very first collab with the brand was during the magazine’s Miami Swim Week Runway Show in 2023.
“I cannot even put [my excitement] into words. I still don’t believe that it’s real, like it does not feel real,” XANDRA told the brand at the time. “I’ve always looked up to Sports Illustrated my whole entire life... I just never thought I’d ever be in this position, especially DJing, doing the thing that I love the most. So I’m ecstatic.”
Despite her undeniable talent, XANDRA had to be twice as good to begin to build her empire. After all, the world of DJing is tough enough, given the fast-paced nature of the music industry. These struggles are amplified more as a woman in a male-dominated field—and XANDRA experienced these trials and tribulations firsthand.
“Boys do not like to give girls any credit, especially when it comes to DJing, so I really had to fight for myself there,“ she added. “Then I ended up getting noticed by some guys who run some of the clubs, and I ended up DJing my first club when I was 18 in Miami. I’ve been doing it ever since, just trying to plow my way through the industry, really.”
Belize in 2024
When XANDRA got inducted into the fray in 2024, she was a red-hot starlet with eyes beaming and skin glistening. Her first feature in the fold was filled with deep reds, matching the passion and on-fire energy she brought to Belize.
With images this remarkable, no one would ever know she recently ended a three-year romance just weeks before the photo shoot—but this speaks to what a force this individual is to be reckoned with.
”For anyone who’s going through a breakup or going through a big change in their life, if I have any advice whatsoever, it is to focus on yourself, live your life, put yourself first, really feel your emotions, and I’m telling you, good things will happen,“ XANDRA encouraged. ”I had a huge change in my life, and I took this step of really choosing myself, and two weeks later, look where I am. I’m in Belize with Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] following my dreams.“
“So never give up on yourself and always [put] yourself first. If you were going through something bad, it happened for a reason, and you will learn from it. You will move on, and you’re going to be 10 million times better. I wish I had told myself that at 15.”
Along with a breakup, XANDRA was also navigating what it felt like to be underestimated for reasons out of her control. But just like her split, she never let external factors stop her grind.
“Because of the way I look, people believe I have an inability to do things, or that I’m not smart. I feel like that’s completely unfair,” she divulged. “I just want people to know, I love who I am. I’m gonna keep doing what I’m doing. I’m confident about it. I’m passionate about it. I am who I am.“
Jamaica in 2025
In 2025, XANDRA returned for part two. Only, this time, she took to the picturesque setting of Jamaica to deliver even more noteworthy images. Her wardrobe consisted of summery ensembles with warm and neutral tones to match the tropical environment. She and her sun-kissed skin made for a striking shoot.
With her no longer being a first-timer, XANDRA became used to the ropes of what it means to be a SI Swimsuit model. Despite this, she was still surprised by being asked to be featured in the magazine a second time.
“I cannot believe I’m saying this, but Sports Illustrated Swimsuit asked me to come back for the second year,“ XANDRA shared with her TikTok fans. “I wish I could tell you guys how excited I am. Sports Illustrated called me a couple of weeks ago, and they were like, ‘XANDRA, do you want to come back and shoot in Jamaica?’“
She continued, “I don’t know if you guys understand—Sports Illustrated has been my lifelong goal, and every single person there is like my family. So I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ I don’t care what I have to move, where I have to be, I am gonna be there.“
Yu Tsai was the photographer who helped bring this Jamaican vision to life, and XANDRA credited him and the SI Swimsuit team for making her feel in her element all day.
“I’m not a model. I’m not a trained model, so I need a lot of help with the poses. Honestly, the team is so amazing. Yu Tsai was the photographer, and he’s so amazing. And they tell you really how to move your body, and they just make you feel so confident.”
Swim Week 2025 in Miami
The Swim Week runway missed seeing XANDRA sizzle with every step. Fortunately, she didn’t go too long without channeling her inner runway model, as she later returned to the Miami Swim Week stage in 2025.
On the catwalk, the DJ marveled in swimwear attire that encapsulated modern trends and styles of this summer, such as classic polka dot bikinis. She also looked wonderful while portraying cowgirl aesthetics in her Western-meets-Miami look.
From DJing at the brand’s Swim Week Runway Show to strutting her stuff down the catwalk in a matter of two years, XANDRA has come full circle. Her determination and hard work have paid off.
“Don’t let anyone stop you. People are gonna try to knock you down. People are gonna try to not take you seriously, and you just gotta persevere through that. You can’t listen to anyone else. If you really want something, you have all the power in the world to go and do that if you just put your mind to it.”