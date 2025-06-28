Nicole Williams English Is the Ultimate Fitspo in This Sculpting White Activewear Set
Nicole Williams English is an Alo girl through and through.
The SI Swimsuit stalwart showed off her sculpted physique and sizzling supermodel smolder in a sleek white workout set from Alo Yoga’s best-selling Heart Throb collection. She posed on a high-rise balcony, radiating confidence in the sporty-chic ensemble that perfectly hugged her frame. The Canada native completed the look with layers of gold jewelry, including a sweet nameplate necklace dedicated to her daughter, India.
She donned the 4” Airbrush High-Waist Heart Throb Short ($88) and the matching Airbrush Heart Throb Bra ($78), both in crisp white with bold black contour piping. The coordinating duo features Alo’s signature performance fabric: medium compression, ultra-smoothing and breathable—ideal for everything from Pilates to a casual coffee run.
In later slides of the Instagram carousel, the 41-year-old rocked the same set in the reverse colorway: black with white piping. In a later pic she showed off a cozy, off-duty look featuring the fan-favorite Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant ($128) in seashell blue. She paired the oversized unisex style with Alo’s Cropped All Day Short Sleeve tee ($58), creating an easy transitional outfit that works for the studio, street or just lounging at home.
“Us in a week 🫶🏻,” the former WAGS star captioned the post, tagging Alo and reminding fans that her fashion sense stays on point no matter the setting.
“you the finesttt 😍,” Maddie Fox commented.
“Queen 🤍,” Emma Behrend added.
“So gorgeous,” Sara Rose wrote.
“Yasssss,” Olivia Pierson chimed.
The longtime brand ambassador and self-proclaimed Alo superfan has styled the brand’s pieces in everything from fitness content to fashion week prep and viral TikToks. She’s even integrated Alo into her maternity and postpartum wardrobe, showing that her love for the label is as practical as it is stylish.
Williams English has had a whirlwind few years, balancing motherhood with an ever-evolving modeling career. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 while seven months pregnant, shot in Dominica by Yu Tsai, and earned the coveted Rookie of the Year honors. The mom of one, who shares her daughter with husband and retired NFL player Larry English, returned in 2024 for a vibrant sophomore spread in Mexico. She posed for a third consecutive year in Jamaica for the 2025 issue.