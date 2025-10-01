Educational Tools, Community Support and Mental Health Resources for Breast Cancer Patients
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes. Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women. This October, SI Swimsuit is committed to providing resources for breast cancer patients while sharing the stories of warriors who have been impacted by the disease. For more information, click here.
Cancer is the word that no one wants to hear. For women, breast cancer is the second-most common cancer they may develop throughout their lifetime. And alarmingly, breast cancer is on the rise in the United States, particularly among women under 50, according to the American Cancer Society. When it comes to caring for our breast health, early detection is key, and that means conducting regular breast self-exams at home and immediately speaking up when something feels off.
Over the years, SI Swimsuit has told the stories of women impacted by breast cancer in the hopes of reminding those currently fighting the disease that they are not alone. From Kelly Crump’s ever-present positivity despite her Stage IV metastatic breast cancer diagnosis to Sarafina El-Badry Nance, who underwent a preventative mastectomy at the age of 26 to lower her lifetime breast cancer risk, these women continue to inspire and use their platforms to advocate for visibility in women’s healthcare. This year, in addition to continuing to share these invaluable stories, SI Swimsuit has partnered with Hard Rock International for the 26th annual PINKTOBER breast cancer awareness campaign.
The scary reality is that, statistically, you or someone you know has likely been (or will be) impacted by breast cancer. Because of that, SI Swimsuit is committed to providing tools for breast cancer patients, including the following community support guide. Whether you’re looking for educational tools, community support or mental health resources for yourself or a loved one, the following organizations are dedicated to providing the best care possible.
Community Support Guide for Breast Cancer Patients
Educational support
National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.
From early detection and diagnosis to support during treatment, the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. provides a vast knowledge hub to help patients understand types of breast cancer, stages, diagnosis, myths and much more. Free breast health guides include education on various types of screenings, mindfulness exercises, nutritional resources and more.
Breastcancer.org
Whether you’ve just been diagnosed or have recently finished breast cancer treatment, breastcancer.org provides excellent educational resources for every stage of the journey. Learn about everything from understanding your pathology report to breast cancer treatment options. Articles, podcasts and webinars are all part of the curriculum.
Susan G. Komen
Educational topics range from breast cancer risk factors to questions to ask your doctor after a diagnosis and more. One of the more useful tools includes information for specific populations, including Black women, Hispanic/Latina women, those who identify as LGBTQ, men and more.
American Breast Cancer Foundation
The organization offers different learning modules to help patients understand everything from screening and diagnosis to types of treatment and living with metastatic breast cancer. Educational resources also include videos from experts discussing each of these topics.
Community support
NBCF’s National Support Group (Virtual)
Held the second Wednesday of every month at 12 p.m. CT, the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. hosts a virtual support group for breast cancer patients. Space is limited, and interested participants can register in advance here.
SHARE Cancer Support
Geared toward those under 40, the AYA Breast Cancer Support Group meets virtually every fourth Wednesday of the month and is open to individuals with early-stage breast cancer. Register here.
Breastcancer.org community forum
A hub for breast cancer patients, connect with fellow warriors about everything from treatment to living with metastatic disease and more. In addition to the community forum, the organization offers regular virtual meetings for those with various types of breast cancer.
Cancercare.org
Offering several different community support groups, cancercare.org connects women post-treatment and those who have particular types of breast cancer, like metastatic and triple negative.
Imerman Angels
Offering free one-on-one cancer support, breast cancer patients can find a mentor angel to offer support based on their lived experience with the disease. Request a mentor here.
Mental/emotional support
Psychology Today
Find a therapist who specializes in psycho-oncology to address the mental and emotional load that comes with a breast cancer diagnosis.
Susan G. Komen Breast Care Helpline
In addition to being an educational resource, the Susan G. Komen Breast Care Helpline offers emotional support and guidance to breast cancer patients. Call 1-877-465-6636 or email helpline@komen.org for more information.