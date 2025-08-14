Nelly Korda’s Orange Swim Look From Her 2025 Shoot Is Stunning and On Sale Right Now
Nelly Korda may have repped several blue swimwear looks during her debut SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., but there’s one particular number—this time in orange—that we’re spotlighting today: the Aurora Bikini Top ($69.04, currently on sale for $41.42) and the Bikini Brief ($69.04, currently on sale for $41.42). Both are from the woman-founded brand Bad N Bare.
On the coast, the Olympic golfer wore the warm-colored top in its halter-neck style—though its adjustable strings can shift to wear the garment as a strapless piece—with its ultra-cheeky matching bottoms, which sat high on her hips. The 27-year-old completed her look with a royal purple sarong from AWAY THAT DAY.
“I’m not used to doing anything like [SI Swimsuit]; so outside my comfort zone,” Korda told NBC Sports back in November, six months before her official gallery was released to the public in May. Similar to the sentiment she shared with the SI Swimsuit team, Korda told the news outlet that she embraced the newness while shooting in the Sunshine State.
“I think that’s what’s great about these opportunities, is that you do get to step outside your comfort zone and do something different,” the athlete continued. “I was just really excited for the opportunity to do this. I mean, it was so cool. The whole crew was amazing. By the end of day I was having so much fun with them.”
And the Olympic golfer was not the only SI Swimsuit first-timer to rep the British Swim brand. In Jamaica, a duo of our rookies—Nazanin Mandi and Parris Goebel—also each sported Bad N Bare suits in different shades of brown.
Mandi repped an espresso-colored triangle string top with Brazilian-style bottoms featuring contrasting pastel trim on both garments. On the other hand, Goebel wore a one-piece suit from the brand, with a halter neckline and a massive cut-out on her midriff. Additionally—while shooting alongside Korda in Boca Raton—one of the magazine’s four cover models, Jordan Chiles, sported a Bad N Bare bikini for her official front-page image.
Needless to say, we’ll never get enough of Korda’s first images in the fold, as she followed SI Swimsuit Legend Paige Spiranac as the latest professional golfer to join the brand. Serendipitously, Korda also joined Spiranac in a separate endeavor—off the course and the beach—as the duo of golfers made cameos in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, which debuted on Netflix on July 25.