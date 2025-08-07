Salma Hayek Pinault’s Farm Day Sunbathing Pics Include a Few Famous Friends
Salma Hayek Pinault skipped the beach this week to instead embrace a different kind of summertime vibe: farm life.
The legendary actor, prolific producer and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model—who joined the brand for a stunning shoot in Mexico with photographer Ruven Afanador—shared a delightful new photo set to her Instagram account on Wednesday. There, she showed her 30 million loyal followers that there are many ways to enjoy the summer, and sometimes grassy plains are just as serene as sandy beaches.
In the cover image for the 11-photo carousel—which she adorably captioned, “Life on the farm 🧺🐑🌳🪺 #farmlife”—the actor snapped a selfie while surrounded by some very cuddly-looking cows.
Wearing a comfy dark gray tank top, stacked gold necklaces, studded earrings, oversized sunglasses and a white baseball hat, Hayek Pinault was clearly at peace while frolicking among the farm animals. Still, those sweet cows weren’t the only company she had during her week away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood life, as several famous friends also joined the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star for her day of fun on the farm.
In the second slide, Rita Ora was seen sporting a gorgeous string bikini in the classic Burberry print with a gold chain around her hip. In another snapshot, Chelsea Handler and Stella McCartney relaxed at a small table while enjoying some delicious drinks and wearing beautiful white and cream-colored matching sets. Then another pic saw Vas J Morgan lounging on a cozy-looking chair while wearing an all-black ensemble with a green fan in hand—the ultimate sunny day accessory.
And this day of hard-earned relaxation among famous friends and farm animals comes after a very busy summer for the superstar.
As mentioned above, Hayek Pinault was one of four cover stars for the 2025 issue of SI Swimsuit alongside Jordan Chiles, Lauren Chan and Olivia Dunne. The actor also attended the SI Swimsuit launch party in New York to unveil the issue, where she danced the night away with musical guest 50 Cent and her fellow models.
But that was just the start of her fashion-forward season, as the actor also traveled to Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week back in July with her husband François-Henri Pinault. While abroad, she attended Balenciaga’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show wearing a breathtaking black velvet gown with various gold accents.
Still, we know one thing for sure: enjoying time away with friends is one summer tradition that never goes out of style.