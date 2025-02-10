Shop the Pink Striped Lace Swim Set Alix Earle Wore in Her Super Bowl Ad With Poppi
The Super Bowl isn’t just the biggest night in football—it’s also a prime-time stage for brands to roll out their most ambitious and buzzworthy commercials of the year. From heartfelt narratives to over-the-top celebrity cameos, the ad space is as competitive as the game itself, with companies investing millions for a moment in front of the massive global audience.
Among this year’s standout spots was Poppi’s latest campaign, featuring none other than Alix Earle. The 24-year-old content creator-turned-mainstream celebrity has been on an unstoppable rise, cementing herself as one of the most influential figures in the digital space. Known for her candid personality, effortlessly glamorous aesthetic and engaging “Get Ready With Me” videos, Earle’s partnership with Poppi—one of the trendiest prebiotic soda brands—feels like a natural fit.
With its bright branding and emphasis on gut health, Poppi has cultivated a dedicated following, especially among Gen-Z consumers who appreciate its health-conscious approach to bubbly drinks.
The SI Swimsuit model, who graced the cover of the brand’s inaugural digital issue in June, brought her besties along for her Big Game ad debut. She starred in Poppi’s “Soda Thoughts” commercial alongside her roommate, Kristin Konefal, best friend Sally Carden and fellow influencer Jake Shane. In case you missed it, watch the video here, and shop Earle’s stunning vintage-inspired striped candy pink lace bikini below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
With Jéan Jeanie Bikini Top Pink Stripe, $76 and Blake Swim Shorts Pink Stripe, $99 (withjean.com)
This adorable, feminine swimsuit features an underwire balconette top with contrast lace detailing for a flattering silhouette and comfortable fit. The mid-rise booty shorts include belt loops and a removable buckle belt for a chic, customizable touch. Fully lined for comfort and support, the set seamlessly blends retro charm with modern elegance. Shop more at withjean.com.
“There is no bigger soda moment than the Super Bowl, and we’re thrilled to have been a part of it for the second year in a row,” Poppi co-founder Allison Ellsworth said in a press release. “This is the biggest way to reach a mass audience and introduce new fans to the Poppi brand. We wanted to show people that they have better soda options and continue to engage with our community by amplifying some of their favorite creators.”
The New Jersey native also made an appearance in a Super Bowl commercial for fast food chain Carl’s Jr.