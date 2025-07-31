Denise Bidot Just Dropped the Cutest Three-Piece Look That You’ll Want to Copy Immediately
Denise Bidot looked gorgeous in Georgetown, DC, this week, as the SI Swimsuit rookie proved that you can still rock a flawless ’fit during a day on the move.
The first-timer in the fold—who joined a multi-talented rookie class including Ming Lee Simmons, Rayna Vallandingham, Parris Goebel, Nazanin Mandi and Elisha and Renee Herbert—snapped a few frames during her time in the nation’s capital, and now she’s sharing some of her favorites on Instagram to the delight of her followers.
View Bidot’s Instagram post here.
Simply captioning the post with “Hope you’re smiling 🫶🏼☺️,” Bidot showcased an athleisure ensemble perfect for a day of exploring. Her entire outfit was from the brand Alo Yoga, as she paired the Tennis Club Sweater Knit Bra ($68) in “White and Spruce Green” with a Tennis Club Sweater Knit Skirt ($98). To complete the matching luxe look, the 39-year-old trailblazer—who was the first Latina plus-size model to walk in New York Fashion Week—tossed her Tennis Club Sweater Knit Cardigan ($168) over her shoulder.
“Beauty,” 2025 Swim Search finalist Leticia Martinez—who shared the catwalk with Bidot during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show—wrote in the comment section of the post.
“You’re gorgeous girl! ❤️❤️❤️,” another user declared.
“You are fabulous mama,” one fan scribed.
“Sporty spice!” Another user complimented, referencing her matching athleteic set.
While Bidot looked as cool as ever in the stylish trifecta from the SI Swimsuit-approved athleisure brand, the model has also admitted that any budding career in athletics was ruled out early—a fact she disclosed before her rookie feature hit newsstands. “I tried every sport,” Bidot told the magazine. “I tried basketball, volleyball, soccer, tennis and I sucked at all of them. I realized early on that athletics were really not my thing. I scratched that out [...]”
Still, we certainly don’t mind that Bidot’s career took a pivot! In fact, it was her shift into the arts that would eventually lead her to the modeling industry.
“I went to school for makeup because art, makeup [and] film made sense. I was like, somebody’s going to see me,” the model continued. “I think I must have manifested that because I was at a shoot, doing makeup for a plus-size model, and the photographer was like, ’Oh my God, have you ever thought of modeling?’ and I was like, ’Holy crap! [That is] the one thing that I hadn’t thought of for myself!’”