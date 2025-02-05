Everything to Know About Roshumba Williams, Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit Model
Pacesetter. Role model. History maker. These are just a few of the words that describe the legend that is Roshumba Williams.
Not many can say they were discovered by the late iconic fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, but it’s a milestone moment that happened for Williams in 1987. It’s a testament to the revolutionary talent, charisma and beauty she embodies. Yet, this was only merely the beginning of the incredible career the SI Swimsuit legend would go on to cultivate. And, fortunately for the brand, she makes her return for the 2025 issue, on set now in Jamaica with photographer Yu Tsai.
Though the brand won’t be releasing Williams’s full 2025 gallery just yet—we’ll be waiting closer until the magazine’s release in May for that—we are thrilled to share sneak peeks from location, including the first official image:
SI Swimsuit will be sharing more behind the scenes peeks from set today, but until then, be sure to make yourself acquainted with this amazing star.
Modeling accomplishments
Throughout her incredible modeling career, Williams has graced the cover of many notable magazines, including Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, Essence and Harper’s Bazaar. And when she became a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, she knocked down serious barriers in the modeling industry.
Williams made history for SI Swimsuit, becoming the brand’s first African American model when making her debut in the magazine in 1990. This turned what might’ve seemed impossible for aspiring African American models into something obtainable, inspiring people of color to chase their dreams—even if those dreams include appearing on the cover of the most popular, successful magazines. Shortly after her groundbreaking debut with the brand, she returned for three more consecutive years, delivering phenomenal photos that are still admired today.
The Chicago, Ill. native returned for a feature in the 2004 magazine and then, two decades later, was welcomed back with open arms to be featured as a brand “Legend” alongside 26 other iconic models for Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. in celebration of the 60th anniversary.
Becoming a multi-talented powerhouse
Having as much talent as Williams comes with a desire to create content that will go on to inspire and educate others, hence why she is also an actress, TV host and published author.
The supermodel published The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Being a Model in 1999, a book that informs aspiring models of what to do to break into the industry. She’s appeared in the films Pret-a-Porter (1994), Celebrity (1998) and Hair Show (2004). She’s also worked as a red correspondent for Entertainment Tonight, served as a host for shows like Beautiful Homes, Live Like a Star and Beach Week and was a judge on the reality series Tease and She’s Got the Look.
Williams now spends her days on TV, working as a correspondent for ABC’s On the Red Carpet where she dissects the very best fashion looks of various red carpet events. One of her most recent events included the 2024 CMA Awards where she reported on country music’s greatest. However, even though she was on the carpet as a reporter, all eyes were on her as she stunned in a timeless purple gown.
“Being an SI Swimsuit Legend means everything in the world to me,” Williams told the brand while on set for the Legends cover shoot in 2024. “It brings a smile to my heart and tears to my eyes knowing that more than 30 years later, I’m still considered part of the SI family. It signifies that my beauty is still valued, accepted and relevant among various types of beauty. It’s mind-blowing, breathtaking and humbling, and I’m beyond grateful.”
Welcome back, legend!