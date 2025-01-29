SI Swimsuit’s Newest Rookie Ming Lee Simmons Stuns in Behind the Scenes Pics from Jamaica
Ming Lee Simmons is making waves in the fashion industry, building on a legacy that began long before she was born. As the daughter of fashion mogul Kimora Lee Simmons and music entrepreneur Russell Simmons, the 25-year-old grew up immersed in the glamour of the runway, watching her mother revolutionize fashion with her iconic Baby Phat brand.
With campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Glossier, SKIMS, Good American and Alexander Wang under her belt, Ming is a sought-after model whose versatility and creativity set her apart. Today, she adds SI Swimsuit model to that list. The Galore March 2024 cover girl traveled to Jamaica with the brand and photographer Yu Tsai and while you’ll have to wait till the magazine releases in May to check out her full gallery of breathtaking images, we’re going to bless you with a few stunning behind the scenes images.
She showcased her slim, sculpted figure and tiny waist against a backdrop of turquoise waters and palm trees and exuded confidence in the most gorgeous vibrant itty-bitty yellow string bikini from Lybethras.
“I never thought I’d be doing something like this,” she admits, referencing her journey of self-acceptance following spinal fusion surgery for scoliosis at 15. “But now, my scar has become one of my favorite parts about my body.”
As the creative director of Baby Phat, she collaborates with her younger sister, Aoki, to modernize the brand for a new generation. She also uses her platform to champion diverse talents, particularly female designers, photographers and artists and also candidly shares her experience and struggles with PCOS, endometriosis and acne.
“Over the years, I’ve learned that feeling comfortable in your own skin is easier said than done,” the fashion icon shares. Lee Simmons is constantly sharing outfit inspo on her Instagram and putting together the most chic, unique and luxe looks and has amassed a following of 1.3 million and counting from her stylishness.
“I love designing pieces that will be a part of people’s everyday lives and that are easy to integrate into their existing closets. Easy pieces that leave room for self-expression through other aspects of an outfit like hair and make-up,” she shared about her fashion philosophy. “I really don’t like it when a piece is only able to be worn once in a specific way. In my family we are high/low girls. There’s room for mass, moderation and luxury. Not everything in your closet must cost a fortune.”
Check out some beautiful behind the scenes images from her SI Swimsuit shoot.