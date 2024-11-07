Suni Lee Sizzles in Brown Two-Piece in Jaw-Dropping New SI Swimsuit Debut Photos
It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as our photo shoot season begins and we welcome a new batch of models into the fold. At the start of the month, our team jetted off to Boca Raton, Fla. to start shooting with an incredible lineup of athletes and we’re only just getting started. One of the athletes we’re so excited to include in our 2025 issue is Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, who posed for photographer Ben Horton on Nov. 3, which turned out to be the most perfect sunny day.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist and former Auburn Tigers gymnastics team member is one of the most decorated American female gymnasts and she’s only 21 years old. Lee is without a doubt an inspiration for athletes around the globe, making it a no-brainer to invite her to join the SI Swimsuit brand. And we expected her debut photo shoot to turn out beautifully, but the photos have truly exceeded our expectations. As we continue to tease new looks from the shoot, enjoy two new shots below, seeing Lee wear a timeless brown two-piece from St. Agni while lounging poolside.
Lee gave the camera a soft smile while she posed on the chaise lounge chair, matching her brown two-piece with her brown and tan striped beach towel. Along with her suit, her hair in loose waves and simple yet stunning glam, the Minnesota native showed off her arm tattoo, featuring the five Olympic rings. Lee got the ink in 2021 to celebrate winning three medals at the 2020 Olympics.
The SI Swimsuit Instagram page shared one of Lee’s new photos this morning, which was met with hype from fans and fellow celebs, as expected.
“So beautiful 👏👏👏,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Sharina Gutierrez commented.
“Gorgeous AF. Suni is a goddess,” a fan added.
“One of my favorites to watch this year at the Olympics, and now she’s a part of my favorite group of powerhouse women! 👏🏻 Feels like I’m the one winning in this situation. Get it @sunisalee!” a third wrote, and we couldn’t agree more.
Following the Paris Olympics this year, Lee moved to New York City and shares updates on her life via TikTok, where she posts get ready with me videos and other content. While speaking with People last month, the accomplished athlete said she's “so grateful to be able to be living” in the Big Apple, calling it an “amazing experience.” And while an appearance at the 2028 Olympics isn’t out of the question, she also admitted she’s not thinking about that right now.
“I'm just living my life,” Lee shared. “I've never really been without gymnastics, so this is completely brand new to me, and I'm still figuring out a routine and learning all the places, but it's been really fun.”
Stay tuned for more coverage of the SI Swimsuit 2025 issue.