Swimsuit

Shop SI Swimsuit-Approved Styles From Dominique Ruotolo’s Favorite Athleisure Brands

The athlete and 2025 Swim Search finalist has an eye for quality activewear.

Cara O’Bleness

Dominique Ruotolo
Dominique Ruotolo / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Track and field athlete Dominique Ruotolo knows a thing or two about the intersection of athletics and fashion. The 25-year-old is a USA U20 bronze medalist, PAC-12 champion and an NCAA All-American who is also embarking upon a career in modeling. The 2025 Swim Search finalist walked the Swim Week runway on behalf of SI Swimsuit in May, where she flaunted her athletic physique in several classic bikini styles.

We recently had the opportunity to catch up with Ruotolo, who eagerly shared her top four athleisure brands with SI Swimsuit, including FP Movement, Alo Yoga, Nike and Lululemon. “ I used to be their athlete, and I love their stuff,” the USC athlete explains of FP Movement. “And then Alo is nice for like Pilates [gear].”

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Ruotolo is always in training mode, and the athlete has particularly grueling workouts every Monday. To start the week, she completes endurance sprints (including eight 100s and five 200s) on the track before hitting the gym for weight training. So when it comes to performance wear brands that withstand the hardest workouts, we trust her recommendations.

Below, shop a few SI Swimsuit-approved athleisure picks from each of Ruotolo’s fave brands.

Advantage Set, $98 (freepeople.com)

FP Movement
FP Movement

This lilac and navy colored set is super sporty and very trendy. The halter crop top paired with a matching mini looks just as cute out on the tennis court as it does for your daily hot girl walk.

Airbrush Physique Onesie, $128 (aloyoga.com)

Alo Yoga onesie
Alo Yoga

As Ruotolo mentioned, Alo offers great options for Pilates class, including this sculpting black onesie that creates a body-skimming silhouette. Shop the brand’s complete Pilates edit here.

Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women’s Mid-Rise Open-Hem Pants, $63.97 (nike.com)

Nike pants
Nike

Throw on these pants—made with 100% recycled nylon fibers—whether you’re heading to the gym or running errands. They also feature a toggle at the hem so you can fashion them into joggers.

Lululemon Go Further Bra with Support Code Technology High Impact, $69 to $79 (shop.lululemon.com)

Lululemon bra
Lululemon

The perfect bra for your HIIT workout or run, this one offers high-impact support and is designed specifically for training. It also comes in hot pink and teal.

Voting Is Now Open for the 2025 SI Swim Search Winner. Voting Is Now Open for the 2025 SI Swim Search Winner. dark. Next

Published
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion