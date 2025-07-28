Shop SI Swimsuit-Approved Styles From Dominique Ruotolo’s Favorite Athleisure Brands
Track and field athlete Dominique Ruotolo knows a thing or two about the intersection of athletics and fashion. The 25-year-old is a USA U20 bronze medalist, PAC-12 champion and an NCAA All-American who is also embarking upon a career in modeling. The 2025 Swim Search finalist walked the Swim Week runway on behalf of SI Swimsuit in May, where she flaunted her athletic physique in several classic bikini styles.
We recently had the opportunity to catch up with Ruotolo, who eagerly shared her top four athleisure brands with SI Swimsuit, including FP Movement, Alo Yoga, Nike and Lululemon. “ I used to be their athlete, and I love their stuff,” the USC athlete explains of FP Movement. “And then Alo is nice for like Pilates [gear].”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Ruotolo is always in training mode, and the athlete has particularly grueling workouts every Monday. To start the week, she completes endurance sprints (including eight 100s and five 200s) on the track before hitting the gym for weight training. So when it comes to performance wear brands that withstand the hardest workouts, we trust her recommendations.
Below, shop a few SI Swimsuit-approved athleisure picks from each of Ruotolo’s fave brands.
Advantage Set, $98 (freepeople.com)
This lilac and navy colored set is super sporty and very trendy. The halter crop top paired with a matching mini looks just as cute out on the tennis court as it does for your daily hot girl walk.
Airbrush Physique Onesie, $128 (aloyoga.com)
As Ruotolo mentioned, Alo offers great options for Pilates class, including this sculpting black onesie that creates a body-skimming silhouette. Shop the brand’s complete Pilates edit here.
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women’s Mid-Rise Open-Hem Pants, $63.97 (nike.com)
Throw on these pants—made with 100% recycled nylon fibers—whether you’re heading to the gym or running errands. They also feature a toggle at the hem so you can fashion them into joggers.
Lululemon Go Further Bra with Support Code Technology High Impact, $69 to $79 (shop.lululemon.com)
The perfect bra for your HIIT workout or run, this one offers high-impact support and is designed specifically for training. It also comes in hot pink and teal.