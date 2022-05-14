SI Swimsuit 2022 Destinations: Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is just a short plane ride away. Getty Images

Besides being the second-largest and most diverse Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic provided the 2022 Swim Search finalists with wildly picturesque backdrops, a beating nightlife and luxurious accommodations. Sarafina El-Badry Nance, Gigi Robinson, Manju, Ashley Byrd, Michelle Fuente Steffen, Mady Dewey, Kelly Crump, Hillory Fields, Victoria Vesce, Nicole Petrie, Lotta Hintsa, Drew Dorsey and Ashley Callingbull experienced the vibrancy of the D.R. together for SI Swimsuit’s 2022 Swim Search shoot!

Staying at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana offered everyone with top-of-the-line amenities, world-class dining and endless entertainment. Recently the hotel launched its first all-inclusive food hall concept, The Market. It offers guests a culinary journey through the world’s most appealing street food cuisines, made to order with seasonal locally sourced ingredients and a selection of handcrafted cocktails that we love. The hotel also boasts access to an escape room, laser tag, nightclub, bowling and spa so you’ll really never run out of things to do.

An aerial view of the exterior of HardRock Punta Cana. HardRock Punta Cana

The Market at HardRock Punta Cana. HardRock Punta Cana

The Market Bar at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana HardRock Punta Cana

FAQ

How do I get to the Dominican Republic?

The D.R. is very accessible, situated just two hours south of Miami and less than four hours from New York. There are also eight airports you can choose to fly into.

When is the best time to visit?

Immaculate colors that can only be experienced in the D.R. Getty Images

While tourism peaks in the winter months, April and May are great times to visit the D.R. because they’re in between the crowds and hurricane season (June to end of November).

Monkeys monkeys monkeys and more monkeys in the Dominican Republic. Getty Images

What are some interesting facts about D.R.?

The country is rich with glistening beaches, green mountains and limitless opportunities for adventure. La Romana boasts world-class golf courses, while Santo Domingo (the country’s capital city) blends centuries-old architecture with an electric nightlife. Whether you’re relaxing in Punta Cana on one of the region’s longest white-sand coastlines or hiking in Jarabacoa, the D.R. is bound to fill your cup to the brim. ­

Sunset over the Dominican Republic - imagine this in person! Getty Images

Oro Nightclub at HardRock Punta Cana minus the usual rush of dancers. HardRock Punta Cana