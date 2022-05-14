Montenegro, Maestral Resort & Casino is Montenegro’s Gem

Wake up with the most beautiful views of the Adriatic Sea.

For the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, our team traveled to seven beautiful locations. Montenegro was our first stop of the year, and we were blown away. In Montenegro we worked with photographer James Macari and with SI Swimsuit models Brooks Nader, Duckie Thot, Lorena Duran, Josephine Skriver, Olivia Ponton, Yumi Nu and Katie Austin, and stayed at the luxurious Maestral Resort & Casino.

The resort is located in one of the most exclusive parts of the Adriatic coast, and with its private beach, it is one of the most attractive resorts on the coast. Most of the rooms have ocean views, and you’ll want them for all of the magnificent sunrises and sunsets that you’ll get to see while staying here. The hotel has several restaurants and bars for you to choose from, and it’s also walking distance to many local amazing restaurants.

Insider Tip: The hotel also has a wellness spa with excellent Thai massages that you will want to take advantage of.

If you are considering a trip to Montenegro, the Maestral Resort & Casino should be at the top of your list.

You could be here at Maestral Resort & Casino. Maestral Resort & Casino

FAQ

Where is Maestral Resort & Casino?

Maestral Resort & Casino is located in one of the most exclusive parts of the Adriatic coastline of Montenegro, near the eminent Sveti Stefan, and is widely accepted as one of the most attractive resorts of this magnificent Mediterranean part! It is located at Pržno, 85315 Sveti Stefan, Budva, Montenegro.

How much do rooms cost?

In the low season from October to April, prices range from €160 for standard rooms to €1500 for the most luxurious suites. In the high season, from May until the end of September, prices range from €350 for standard rooms to €2,300 for the most luxurious suites.

Which types of accommodations are offered at the property?

Maestral’s accommodation capacities include 183 rooms and 22 suites of different categories. Each room has a balcony overlooking the sea or the park, as well as free Wi-Fi internet. The price of a room/suite depends on the season. The resort’s recent redesign was aimed at creating a more modern and luxurious style so that its guests can experience a feeling of discreet luxury and ultimate relaxation while they take in the pleasant atmosphere of a seaside resort.

Views of mountains and the sea at Maestral Resort & Casino. Maestral Resort & Casino

What activities are provided through the property?

During their stay in Maestral Resort & Casino, guests can enjoy the luxury wellness spa, which was named Best Spa Center in Montenegro in 2016. The center includes a 135-square-meter outdoor and a 200-square-meter indoor pool, Jacuzzi, steam bath, Finnish sauna, ice room, pleasure showers and a room for relaxation, beauty and massage center.

The hotel has several restaurants and bars including Terazza, the main restaurant, Club Maestral, an à la carte restaurant, Baccarat VIP restaurant, Barka summer bar & restaurant, and an authentic Chinese restaurant called ‘’Jade.’’

Within the hotel is the best casino in Montenegro. There are 92 slot machines available and an electronic roulette table with 10 player positions. You can also play other classics like blackjack, punto banco, baccarat, Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker and Maestral poker.

The food is spectacular at Maestral Resort & Casino. Maestral Resort & Casino

The casino also includes a beautiful theater, known for its concerts and cabaret programs. Without real and exciting entertainment, there is no real vacation. If you want to be in the center of good fun, you do not need to go anywhere else.

Regal views from the pool at Maestral Resort & Casino. Maestral Resort & Casino

What is included in my hotel rate at the property?

The nightly room cost includes a buffet-style breakfast, use of the spa area (indoor pool, saunas, jacuzzi, steam bath, showers of pleasure, room for rest, etc.), private hotel beach and outdoor pool, free entrance to the casino and a free parking space.

Why should travelers stay at Maestral Resort & Casino? Tell us why you are special!

Serenity and the best light through the windows at Maestral Resort & Casino. Maestral Resort & Casino

Every day we set new goals, aiming to provide the ultimate stay, play, see and do experience!

Whether guests are here on vacation or on a business trip, and whether they are just visiting the region’s most famous casino or want to dine in our widely acclaimed restaurants, we are determined to create the most incredible memories to always carry with them! We strongly believe that guests deserve to have a good time, relax, enjoy, recharge batteries, fall in love and rejuvenate. Guests deserve it all and we are here to help them get it!



