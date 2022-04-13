Brooke Burke Defies Aging by Healthy Eating, Working Out Less

It’s been 20 years since Brooke Burke became a household name hosting E!’s Wild On. Yet somehow the 50-year-old TV personality doesn’t look as if she has aged a day. So how has the mother of four stayed strong both mentally and physically all these years? She has a few secrets, including her diet (she’s a big believer in intermittent fasting), her supplements and her breathwork. We recently chatted with Burke about her age-defying routine and how it’s changed over time.

What are your top 3 tips for defying aging?

“Hydrate! Believe it or not, water is your best friend for youthful beauty. Increasing your water intake will help replenish your skin and body and curb your appetite. Intermittent fasting allows your body more time to rest and recover, which is imperative while aging. Get your Zs. A good night’s sleep reduces stress, improves metabolism and gives you the energy to live a vigorous and healthy life.”

Is there something you wish you would have done differently regarding health when you were in your 20s?

“In my 20s, I did not know how to fuel and feed my body. I spent too much time weighing food, working my body for endless hours in the gym, and making sacrifices that were not enjoyable. I wish I would’ve known about good fats. And how to fuel my brain and body with mindful nutrition. I have more delicious food freedom today. For example, I practice intermittent fasting. I spend less time sculpting my body now than I did in my 20s because I know how to target, tone, use compound moves and hit all the trouble areas to get the most out of a shorter workout. For example, the booty burn on Brooke Burke Body is designed for the female body to tone, lift and sculpt the glutes."

How has your fitness routine changed with age?

“My fitness routine has completely changed with age. I love digital fitness because it cuts out my travel time and financial commitment to unique classes. I can work out at home doing compound moves, utilizing equipment I already have around my house, and target/tone in less time than ever. In addition, I practice yoga for the mindful component of fitness. I have also learned how to train the female body and focus on all the issues to work harder as we age. The Brooke Burke Body app offers specific workouts to target, tone and sculpt the female body, right in your own home.”

How has your diet changed with age?

“Everything changes with age, and so has my diet. I’ve been intermittent fasting for the last three years, and it is the easiest nutritional plan I have ever committed to. I eat in an eight-hour window, enjoying good fats and delicious food. I like to follow a Mediterranean-inspired diet with lean meats, fish and lots of vegetables. My daily diet is rich in olive oil, avocados, olives, macadamia nuts and a morning smoothie packed with good fat and collagen proteins.

Additionally, I take Tru Niagen every day, and now Tru Niagen Immune. It’s the only immune health supplement currently on the market with an NAD+ boost. It has immune-supporting nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Zinc, and NAD+ helps the function of aging cells. Adding this to my daily routine allows my body to counterbalance immune stress and feel my best at all times.”

What changes would you like to see when it comes to defining women’s beauty?

“Beauty is a state of mind. It’s subjective. I would like to see beauty considered to be an action. It must become a practice, and it must live deep within. It comes in all shapes and sizes and at different ages. There’s nothing more powerful than a woman that exudes beauty from within and understands its power.”

More Wellness Tips