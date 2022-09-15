Ciara, Yumi Nu and More SI Swim Faves Take Over New York Fashion Week

Ciara, Yumi Nu and More SI Swimsuit Models Take Over New York Fashion Week
Fashion week in New York City isn’t only about checking out the looks at the shows. It’s also to see how the most stylish turn the Manhattan streets into their own runway. With a couple of years of smaller gatherings and scaled back events, NYFW returned in full force for fall 2022. Along with celebrities ranging from Julia Fox, Shawn Mendes, Madonna, Doja Cat, Kourtney Kardashian and others, the women of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit turned heads wherever they went.
Gigi Hadid launched her Guest in Residence cashmere line, Heidi Klum attended the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party at Bloomingdale’s with her daughter, Leni ,and current SI Swimsuit cover star Ciara had a girls’ night out with bestie La La Anthony at the Revolve show. Keep scrolling to see some of our SI Swim models’ best moments from Spring/Summer 2023 collection previews and events.
Pink Lady
Serena Williams wrapped up Fashion Week in the front row alongside Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors presentation. During the whirlwind week, she also debuted her newest S by Serena collection at Glam Slam presented by NYFW: The Shows and Chase Sapphire.
Guest in Residence
Gigi Hadid hosted a dinner at L’Avenue at Saks for her new cashmere line, Guest in Residence. The evening brought out sister Bella and close friends Emily Ratajkowski, Mary Lawless and Imaam Hammam. Hadid also showed off the luxury knitwear collection with a pop-up shop in SoHo.
Icons
Heidi Klum and daughter Leni coordinated their looks for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons and Bloomingdale’s 150th anniversary event that took place at the iconic department store. The America’s Got Talent judge wore Rick Owens while her 18-year-old mini-me opted for a gown by Roberto Cavalli.
Favorites in the Front Row
Kelsea Ballerini, who performed during the SI Swimsuit launch in Miami, sat next to Sports Illustrated Swim models Olivia Ponton and Olivia Culpo (as well as Culpo’s sisters Sofia and Aurora) at the PatBo fashion show.
Let’s Talk About It
Ponton went to the Cara Loves Karl intimate event in honor of Karl Lagerfeld’s capsule collection with Cara Delevingne. The model also joined Harper’s Bazaar’s Kerry Pieri; Abrima Erwiah, co-founder of Studio One Eighty Night; Laura Hodges, founder of Laura Hodges Studio; and Lovesac CEO Shawn Nelson for afterpay’s NYFW: The Talks where they discussed the long-term luxury of sustainability at Spring Studios.
En Vogue
Williams traded her tennis sneakers for heels for the Vogue World: New York presentation. The superstar participated in the runway show and walked down the cobblestone street in a Balenciaga silver metallic gown. The Hadid sisters and Ratajkowski also took to the streets while the front row consisted of the likes of Kanye West, Jared Leto and Conde Nast queen Wintour.
On a Mission
SI Swimsuit cover star Ciara had a busy few days in the Big Apple. The singer hosted a luncheon to preview her soon-to-be-released OAM Skin line and hit the town with bestie La La Anthony for the Revolve Gallery presentation where she wore her LITA by Ciara line.
Wild Thing
Fellow SI Swim 2022 cover model Yumi Nu walked the PUMA presents Futrograde fashion show at Cipriani 25 Broadway in front of Ponton, Dixie D’Amelio, Tinx and others.
Purple Rain
Haley Kalil was among the attendees at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards held at the legendary Rainbow Room.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff
Winnie Harlow showed how sweats can be stylish during the Tommy Hilfiger show where the Cay Skin founder paired a plaid sweater with comfy knits.
Cozy Chic
Kate Bock was the epitome of fashion meets comfort for the Altuzarra presentation. The newlywed’s knit and trousers look was a perfect preview of what to expect for fall style.
Ruling the Runway
Chanel Iman modeled two dresses down the catwalk for Sergio Hudson, a black and white gown and this blue number.
Pretty in Proenza
Emily Ratajkowski was a vision in white with Karen Elson and Karlie Kloss at the Proenza Schouler show. The Inamorota designer also walked in Tory Burch’s presentation.