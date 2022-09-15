Ciara, Yumi Nu and More SI Swim Faves Take Over New York Fashion Week

Fashion week in New York City isn’t only about checking out the looks at the shows. It’s also to see how the most stylish turn the Manhattan streets into their own runway. With a couple of years of smaller gatherings and scaled back events, NYFW returned in full force for fall 2022. Along with celebrities ranging from Julia Fox, Shawn Mendes, Madonna, Doja Cat, Kourtney Kardashian and others, the women of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit turned heads wherever they went.

Gigi Hadid launched her Guest in Residence cashmere line, Heidi Klum attended the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party at Bloomingdale’s with her daughter, Leni ,and current SI Swimsuit cover star Ciara had a girls’ night out with bestie La La Anthony at the Revolve show. Keep scrolling to see some of our SI Swim models’ best moments from Spring/Summer 2023 collection previews and events.

Pink Lady

Serena Williams wrapped up Fashion Week in the front row alongside Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors presentation. During the whirlwind week, she also debuted her newest S by Serena collection at Glam Slam presented by NYFW: The Shows and Chase Sapphire.

Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour, and Serena Williams attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/Michael Kors

Guest in Residence

Gigi Hadid hosted a dinner at L’Avenue at Saks for her new cashmere line, Guest in Residence. The evening brought out sister Bella and close friends Emily Ratajkowski, Mary Lawless and Imaam Hammam. Hadid also showed off the luxury knitwear collection with a pop-up shop in SoHo.

Gigi Hadid attends the opening of her Guest In Residence pop-up store. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Icons

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni coordinated their looks for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons and Bloomingdale’s 150th anniversary event that took place at the iconic department store. The America’s Got Talent judge wore Rick Owens while her 18-year-old mini-me opted for a gown by Roberto Cavalli.

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend 2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Favorites in the Front Row

Kelsea Ballerini, who performed during the SI Swimsuit launch in Miami, sat next to Sports Illustrated Swim models Olivia Ponton and Olivia Culpo (as well as Culpo’s sisters Sofia and Aurora) at the PatBo fashion show.

(L-R) Kelsea Ballerini, Olivia Ponton, guest, Olivia Culpo, Sofia Culpo, and Aurora Culpo attend the PatBo fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows. Cindy Ord/Getty Images/NYFW: The Shows

Let’s Talk About It

Ponton went to the Cara Loves Karl intimate event in honor of Karl Lagerfeld’s capsule collection with Cara Delevingne. The model also joined Harper’s Bazaar’s Kerry Pieri; Abrima Erwiah, co-founder of Studio One Eighty Night; Laura Hodges, founder of Laura Hodges Studio; and Lovesac CEO Shawn Nelson for afterpay’s NYFW: The Talks where they discussed the long-term luxury of sustainability at Spring Studios.

(L-R) Harper's Bazaar Digital Fashion/Features Director, Kerry Pieri, Co-founder, Studio One Eighty Nine & Director of Gromek Institute for Fashion Business at Parsons School of Design, Abrima Erwiah, IMG Model Olivia Ponton, Founder and Principal of Laura Hodges Studio, Laura Hodges and Lovesac Founder & CEO, Shawn Nelson speak onstage at NYFW: The Talks, The Long-Term Luxury of Sustainability, Presented by Lovesac during NYFW: The Shows 2022. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images/IMG Fashion

En Vogue

Williams traded her tennis sneakers for heels for the Vogue World: New York presentation. The superstar participated in the runway show and walked down the cobblestone street in a Balenciaga silver metallic gown. The Hadid sisters and Ratajkowski also took to the streets while the front row consisted of the likes of Kanye West, Jared Leto and Conde Nast queen Wintour.

Serena Williams walks the runway for VOGUE World. JP Yim/Getty Images/Vogue

On a Mission

SI Swimsuit cover star Ciara had a busy few days in the Big Apple. The singer hosted a luncheon to preview her soon-to-be-released OAM Skin line and hit the town with bestie La La Anthony for the Revolve Gallery presentation where she wore her LITA by Ciara line.

(L-R) Ciara and La La Anthony attend the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/REVOLVE

Wild Thing

Fellow SI Swim 2022 cover model Yumi Nu walked the PUMA presents Futrograde fashion show at Cipriani 25 Broadway in front of Ponton, Dixie D’Amelio, Tinx and others.

Yumi Nu walks the runway during the PUMA presents Futrograde fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Cipriani 25 Broadway. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Purple Rain

Haley Kalil was among the attendees at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards held at the legendary Rainbow Room.

Haley Kalil attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room. Anna Webber/Getty Images/Daily Front Row

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff

Winnie Harlow showed how sweats can be stylish during the Tommy Hilfiger show where the Cay Skin founder paired a plaid sweater with comfy knits.

Winnie Harlow walks the runway at the Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022 fashion show at Skyline Drive-In during New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2022 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Cozy Chic

Kate Bock was the epitome of fashion meets comfort for the Altuzarra presentation. The newlywed’s knit and trousers look was a perfect preview of what to expect for fall style.

Kate Bock attends during the Altuzarra fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building. Rob Kim/Getty Images/NYFW: The Shows

Ruling the Runway

Chanel Iman modeled two dresses down the catwalk for Sergio Hudson, a black and white gown and this blue number.

Model Chanel Iman walks the runway during Sergio Hudson fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows. John Lamparski/Getty Images/NYFW: The Shows

Pretty in Proenza

Emily Ratajkowski was a vision in white with Karen Elson and Karlie Kloss at the Proenza Schouler show. The Inamorota designer also walked in Tory Burch’s presentation.