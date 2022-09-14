10 High-Waisted Bikinis That Are Fashionable and Flattering

While swimwear used to be purely functional, it has since become another opportunity to have a fashion moment. After all, SI Swimsuit has showcased a variety of swimsuit options on its pages for decades. From one pieces and string bikinis to tankinis, there’s a swimsuit to suit any style or body shape. But one of our favorite styles has to be the high-waisted bikini. This silhouette is not only trendy but also flattering on nearly everyone. Of course, there are endless options from which to choose. But these are 10 of the best on the market right now.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear.

Who better to take bikini advice than style icon and 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model Maye Musk? For her shoot, she opted for a floral, high-waisted Zimmermann two-piece suit that simply stunned. “Fortunately, there was no mirror, so I couldn’t see what I looked like, but when I came out of the dressing room, they all went, ‘Whoa,’ ” Musk said. “It’s a high waist, so it tucked me in nicely. I look quite curvy. I just walked around like I was a teenager.”

The hot pink and red color blocking makes this suit stand out near any water body. The more athletic fit and ribbed texture provide plenty of coverage on top and bottom while still popping with bright hues.

If sexy is the look you’re going for, you can’t go wrong with this sultry option. The two-piece set features see-through mesh panels and snake embroidered detail, appearing more like lingerie. We won’t lie; it’s undoubtedly a more daring look. But we love it.

CUPSHE always seems to nail it when it comes to having quality bathing suits, and this high-waisted one is no different. In terms of functionality, it has adjustable spaghetti straps on the top and removable padded cups. Style-wise, it’s pretty simple except for the twist top and asymmetrical pattern on the bottoms.

We love that this leopard print two-piece suit comes in non-traditional colors like green, orange, yellow and blue. Not to mention, the top is the perfect amount of lift and coverage, while the high-cut bottom adds a hint of sexiness.

Who says you have to match your top and bottom? This suit features a solid-colored top with a cute front knot, while the high-waisted bottoms are a fun tropical print.

The attached tie on the high-waisted bottom is ideal for providing a little extra coverage and shape if you’re self-conscious about your tummy area. It also adds a fashionable detail to an otherwise simple suit since the top is more classic.

There are so many fun details we love about this suit. For starters, the two bright hues are color-blocking perfection. Then the tied straps allow for the suit to be both adjustable and playful. Lastly, the ruched waistband perfectly accentuates anyone’s natural curves.

We had to throw a vintage-inspired suit on the list! The all-over scallop detail and lace-up top harken back to simpler times of summer by the shore.

This suit just screams St. Tropez and the Riviera coastline. Everything about it is chic, from the colorful graphic print to the sleeveless, strapless, tie-front wireless bandeau bra top.