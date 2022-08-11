Forget the Little Black Dress. It’s All About Little Black Sunnies

A little black dress (or LBD for short) is a staple in any wardrobe. But a new dark-hued accessory is gaining attention lately: little black sunnies. This eyewear is both New York City girl chic and cool LA glam, making it popular among fashionistas, celebrities and models.

“With Y2K dominating summer trends, it is no surprise that tiny sunglasses—a la the Matrix— have come back with a vengeance,” says Ashley Castorena, a popular stylist on Instagram known for helping clients build an intentional wardrobe.

So, how do you rock a pair? “Tiny sunglasses can be a great addition to that city-girl look because they contrast well with oversized blazers and trousers,” says Castorena. “I’d advise finding a pair that will flatter your face shape. This will help with the overall size of the glasses to look more natural.”

How have some of the celebs and models worn their little black sunglasses?

Kim Kardashian

SI Swimsuit cover model Kim Kardashian stepped out with daughter North and mom Kris Jenner at the Jean Paul Gaultier couture show in Paris last month, rocking the LBS trend.

Get the Kim Kardashian Look

Rihanna

Rihanna looked effortlessly chic with her pair and a bikini.

Get the Rihanna Look

Olivia Ponton

SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton paired her little black sunnies with a black romper and Chelsea boots.

Get the Olivia Ponton Look

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber wore the sunnies with an oversized YSL bag, a black dress and stiletto boots.

Get the Hailey Bieber Look

Brooks Nader

SI Swimsuit star Brooks Nader donned her sunglasses with a black corset and blazer for a sexier look.

Get the Brooks Nader Look

As far as where you can find a pair, brands like DMY BY DMY have been worn by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Kourtney Kardashian. The Valentina (Black) Oval Sunglasses ($180) Quin (Black) Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($180) and Preston (Black) Rectangular Sunglasses ($190) are their top picks. Or, for a more affordable option, Banbe Eyewear has The Twiggy ($65), The Taylor ($60), The Bella ($65) and The Cara ($65).