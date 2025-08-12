Gleb Savchenko Says He Won’t Return to ‘DWTS’—and He’s Pointing Fingers at Brooks Nader
As we inch closer to the premiere of Dancing With the Stars Season 34—which will see two-time SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle in the competition—dance pro Gleb Savchenko is speaking out on his relationship with Brooks Nader. Specifically, he’s alleging that her “lies” have impacted his place on the ABC reality show, claiming he won’t be returning for the next installment.
As reported by People, Savchenko took to TikTok this week to react to the trailer for Nader’s new reality series Love Thy Nader, which includes references to their whirlwind romance—and allegations of cheating. In case you missed it, the pair competed together on DWTS Season 33, fell for each other and broke things off for good months later.
The nature of their romance was a hot topic for a while, as they seemed to be on and off and frequently took to social media to air out their dirty laundry. While many accused the pair of being a PR relationship, both maintained they actually had feelings for one another. And we’ll be getting more tea from the SI Swimsuit Legend’s new show alongside her sisters.
Over on TikTok, Savchenko shared a video lip-syncing to the following voiceover: “I don’t know where you got your information from, I don’t know who your source is, but I will be the first one to tell you, that is incorrect.” He paired the clip with the caption, “Your ‘source’ needs a refund... because that story? 1000% fake [garbage emoji] #lies.”
Of course, fans rushed to the comments section to ask questions. People were further confused when one user commented, “can’t wait to see you on my TV again in September!” and Savchenko responded, “Afraid you won’t.”
And when another user commented, “Clock it. giving that flop reality show zero attention,” referring to DWTS, the pro dancer replied, “14 years of loyalty, erased by someone’s lie.” The choreographer and dancer, who was born and raised in Russia, first appeared on the Australian DWTS in 2012 and debuted on the American version in 2013.
“Someone’s lie,” of course, seems to be a pointed finger at Nader. The official Love Thy Nader trailer features Savchenko before introducing the cheating storyline, with the model explicitly saying, “He’s a cheater and I have all that proof.” The preview also includes audio from Savchenko, who references people spreading “lies and rumors to promote their new reality show.”
Considering all of this, it doesn’t take a detective to figure out what Savchenko is referring to in his latest TikTok. The biggest question, however, is whether this situation is all for PR. Is the dance pro really not invited back to DWTS, and could it have something to do with Nader?
Honestly, we doubt it. But we’ll be keeping an eye out for the official DWTS Season 34 cast list to know for sure.
Love Thy Nader premieres with its first two episodes on Freeform on Aug. 26. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu starting Aug. 27.