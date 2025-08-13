We’re Using Olivia Ponton and XANDRA’s Trip to Mallorca As Our Personal Travel Guide
At the end of July, we reported on SI Swimsuit models Olivia Ponton and XANDRA’s European summer escapades as the duo of content creators met up in France. Now, we’re giving you part two about their adventures in Mallorca, Spain!
“We started in Ibiza, then we went to St. Tropez, then back to Ibiza and right now we’re in Mallorca,” XANDRA posted to TikTok on Aug. 2, giving her followers a rundown of the girls’ trip.
“Myself, XANDRA and Mia [Martini] have been in Europe for about a week, and then Michala [Waltz] got here yesterday,” Ponton explained in a separate post on Monday as she introduced the full group that touched down for the trip. The 23-year-old added that she had already visited the Spanish island before and “wanted to take the girls” for her return.
View more of XANDRA's outfits in Spain here!
The group of women explored local coffee offerings and vintage shops, caught some rays on the beach and went out for dinner for their final night in town. XANDRA posted that she was a “Mallorca mermaid” on her Instagram feed on Aug. 5, while Ponton saved her looks from the end of the trip to debut this week.
Ponton—who made her first appearance with SI Swimsuit in Montenegro before returning to the fold the following year in Dominica—shared a handful of snaps from her final stop in Europe on Instagram starting last Tuesday. In one swimwear look, the model sported a tiny bandeau swimsuit (which would be ideal for tanning) as she posed next to seaside boulders.
In a separate post, Ponton repped another different suit, this time from Oisrí. She dressed up the olive green string piece with one of SI Swimsuit’s favorite trends—body jewelry—as well as a duo of bangles. She shared five slides featuring the garment on her feed. “Beauty,” Georgia Hassarati commented. Waltz chimed in, “I love.”
The model also shared more behind the scenes moments from Mallorca in her latest YouTube vlog, which wrapped up with Ponton disclosing where she’s off to next. “I’m honestly so, so ready to get home, and I’m not even going home, I’m going to Miami,” the model said in the final minutes of the video.
We’ll be sure to stay tuned as Ponton heads to the Sunshine State, as she brings her followers along for yet another stylish journey.