Brooks Nader Turned a Denim Maxi Dress Into a Full-on Cowgirlcore Moment
Brooks Nader is a cowgirl at heart. The Baton Rouge native, who now lives in New York City, brought southern flair to Sardinia, Italy, and took our breath away with her latest Instagram post.
The SI Swimsuit legend posed in a breathtaking denim-toned silk bustier dress from Italian luxury label Ermanno Scervino. The midi-length piece originally retailed for $9,985 and is now available for $5,991. It featured a concealed zip back, sculpted silhouette and tulle top studded with matching micro crystals. The body of the dress was constructed using the soutache technique—flat silk cords twisted and sewn together by hand—resulting in a rich, layered texture that hugged her curves flawlessly.
Nader flaunted her sculpted figure and toned arms in the fitted ensemble, with her décolletage on full display. She accessorized with a dramatic silver cowboy hat complete with dangling beaded fringe that subtly masked her face, though her flawless glam still shone through. Her skin was luminous, her cheekbones bronzed and defined, brows feathered and lashes wispy. A glossy taupe lip finished the look.
The 28-year-old snapped the selfie with her Samsung smartphone—one of several brands she currently partners with, along with U by Kotex and Celsius.
“Can take the girl outta Louisiana ….. #cowgirlsinthemed 🤠 > 🌊,” she captioned the photo dump featuring tons of pics of her partying with her three younger sisters. From the Gulf Coast to the Mediterranean, Nader continues to prove that cowgirlcore is global.
She’s been spending the summer traveling and celebrating with Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland—before the official Love Thy Nader premiere reality TV series about the lives of the Nader sisters, premiering later this month on Freeform and Hulu.
“Having the best time 🙌,” Sofia Resing commented.
“Love love love this dress on you ❤️❤️❤️,” SELF-ADORE chimed.
“Love the 🤠 vibe 🔥,” Sasha Ray added.
“icon status 👑,” Freeform gushed.
Nader appeared in her seventh consecutive SI Swimsuit issue this year, shot by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Her journey with the franchise began in 2019 when she won the Swim Search open casting call.
She earned a solo cover in 2023 and joined 26 other brand stalwarts for the 60th anniversary Legends feature in 2024. Last year, she competed on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, embracing yet another spotlight and challenge with the same charm and confidence she brings to every shoot.