We Asked for Glam and We Got Glam at Launch 2022

Needless to say, launch is our favorite time of the year—not only because we get to celebrate SI Swimsuit’s newest issue, but also because it provides us with endless beauty inspo, courtesy of our models. We’ve rounded up some of the best looks coming out of SI Swimsuit’s launch event at the Hard Rock Hotel New York and you don’t want to miss them.

Yumi Nu wore tiny gems which accented the inner corners of each of her eyes.

Yumi Nu's tightly wrapped pony.

Cover girl Yumi Nu blew us away with her deceivingly intricate look last night. Her trend-setting glam included tiny gems which accented the inner corners of each eye, custom water-droplet nails adorned with her initials, and a tightly wrapped pony. Who knew all of these features worked so well together?! BRB while we search for any and every way to recreate this look.

Maye Musk wore pink gems that decorated each eyelid and perfectly matched her magenta lip color thanks to makeup artist Mari Shten.

In similar fashion, Maye Musk sported pink gems that decorated each eyelid and perfectly matched her magenta lip color. Mari Shten, Musk’s makeup artist, is the person to thank for this fusion of elegance and glamour.

Hailey Clauson wore a soft updo for the SI Swimsuit's 2022 launch party.

Hailey Clauson channeled a modern day Pam Anderson for last night’s event, and we are obsessed. Clauson’s soft updo complimented by her loose face framing curls single-handedly reassured us in the resurgence of 90’s style.

Rosy cheeks, fluffy brows and a subtle shimmer on Olivia Ponton's eyes.

Swimsuit rookie Olivia Ponton’s dewy glow consisted of rosy cheeks, fluffy brows and a subtle shimmer on her eye. This natural glam added the perfect contrast to her diamond encrusted gown. Ponton most definitely understood the assignment.

Makeup artist Christyna Kay wore a bold cat-eye holding the Yumi Nu cover whose shoot she worked on.

Using Chanel, makeup guru Christyna Kay, who was part of the team in Montenegro and in the Dominican Republic, showed us exactly how a bold cat-eye is done.