Katrina Scott Shares Pre-Photoshoot Makeup Brightening Tips

Katrina Scott is a mother of two, a fitness entrepreneur and an SI Swimsuit model. So, how does she keep her effortless and glistening glow? Luckily for us, she shared a behind-the-scenes video of her makeup routine before her historic shoot in St. Croix earlier this year. Let’s take a look at the products and techniques Scott employs to help her achieve her tasteful yet shimmering hue.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Scott applies this concealer under her eyes anywhere that she sees discoloration on her face. Scott, who was the first visibly pregnant woman to appear in an SI Swimsuit issue, was experiencing skin discoloration due to melasma from her pregnancy.

Using a brush, Scott applies this foundation to her face for ultimate coverage. “It’s incredible and so soft on your skin,” she says.

Scott cleverly uses the same product in a darker tone as a contour to outline and accentuate her cheekbones and jawline. She then brings the shading down to her neck and chest so it matches her face.

4. **Katrina Scott’s Secret**

“One of my secrets is to add a little taupe to the hairline so you don't have a lighter scalp.”

Scott uses this product by Charlotte Tilbury as blush to achieve that star-quality shine.

“I add a light layer of eyeshadow just above my creases, and then a lighter shade on my lids,” Scott reveals.

Scott says she always applies this eyeliner to her lower waterline. “It opens up your eyes,” she exclaims.

“My go-to mascara is Maybelline Lash Discovery because it’s so precise. And I do like two or three layers on the top and bottom,” Scott says.

Scott swears by Anastasia products. She uses the Tinted Brow Gel in Blonde.

She then applies the Brow Freeze. “Just put a little on a brush and brush upward at 12 o'clock. And then down to three,” she says.

This lip liner by Make Up For Ever is Scott’s go-to choice.

This lipstick in Penelope Pink is a Scott staple. After applying, Scott recommends using a lip gloss to add more shine.

Bringing it all together, Scott uses Laura Mercier setting powder with a brush on her face.

That’s all! “Tag us at @SISwimsuit and @KatrinaScott on Instagram and TikTok. We will be looking out for your beautiful faces. We’ll see you soon,” says Scott.