Olivia Ponton’s Favorite Things About Miami Swim Week

Olivia Ponton made her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2022 issue this spring and is now set to strut down the runway of the SI Swimsuit fashion show at PARAISO Miami Beach for Miami Swim Week. And though she’s no stranger to modeling gigs or catwalks, the 20-year-old is incredibly excited to head to the Sunshine State for the swimwear celebration. Why? Well, here, the model shares a few of her favorite things about Miami Swim Week.

Olivia Ponton prepares backstage as model turned designer Johanna Chone debuts Nalu Swimwear during Miami Beach Swim Week at The Paraiso Tent on July 11, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Returning Home

“I grew up in Florida, so working close to home makes me a little emotional because all these memories come back. I would go to Miami all the time growing up, and now to be working for Sports Illustrated there is a 360 moment for me.”

Meeting Fans

“The girls attending Miami Swim Week are my demographic and the ones I relate to most. I can’t wait to meet hard-working women like myself. I get my motivation and inspiration from them.”

The Spray Tans

“I love the spray tans we will get for the show. I love being a super bronzed babe in these cute little bikinis.”

Hanging With Fellow SI Swimsuit Models

“I get to spend the full day on Saturday with all the models, which makes me so happy. I’ll be surrounded by all of the beautiful friends I’ve made while working with SI. I just remember being flabbergasted by one girl’s confidence when I saw the runway show last year. So I’m super excited to be around those girls again and walk with them. They’re extremely nice and motivate me to be the best version of myself."

Olivia Ponton walks for Maaji: The Spritzer House Spring '22 Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Plymouth Hotel on July 11, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

The Food

“Miami has the best food! There’s an acai bowl place in the Wynwood neighborhood called OOH RAW!. They make the bowls inside the fruit. You get a delicious acai bowl in a full pineapple. It’s so good.”