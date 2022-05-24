Pretty in Pink Is an Understatement for Tanaye White

As a die-hard pink (of all flavors) fan, I was endlessly excited over the full weekend of pink looks Tanaye White showed off at the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch. The model committed to the hue from her red carpet gowns to her travel sweatsuit for a grand total of seven killer fits.

“My inspiration was Black Barbie, so my style team at Vyral Media PR helped pull some of the coolest pink outfits,” White explains.. “Everything in my suitcase was pink. Some outfits I bought, I didn’t even have the chance to wear! That’s how much pink clothing I brought with me. It was a bit of a challenge to find clothing in pink. At one point, I almost gave up on the theme but I’m so happy I stayed committed.”

White is not the only one loving this of-the-moment color. Last fall Kim Kardashian wore a vibrant pink velvet Balenciaga catsuit for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. And Anne Hathaway just had a major fashion moment in Cannes wearing Valentino’s custom “Valentino Pink PP” Pantone jumpsuit.

Tanaye White, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

To kick off launch weekend in New York City, White went for a glamorous Sherry Hill gown.

Tanaye White

White looked both sensible and cool in this pink sweatsuit as she jetted down to Florida to continue the celebration.

Tanaye White

Here we have a stunning custom cutout mini dress by New York designer Kristen Andron. The bold matching eye was a gorgeous addition.

Tanaye White, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

This was the perfect number to help stay cool during an outdoor event under the Florida sun.

Tanaye White, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

White added a pop of print here in Sherry Hill.

Tanaye White

If you’re not hitting the slots in a hot pink Retrofête dress, you’re doing it wrong.

Tanaye White, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

To close out (or sweat out) the weekend, White sported a Shein two-piece set.