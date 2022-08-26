Skip to main content
Highlights of Katrina Scott's 2022 Photo Shoot in St. Croix
Highlights of Katrina Scott's 2022 Photo Shoot in St. Croix

Shop the Look: Katrina Scott in St. Croix

Down-to-earth beauty and timeless stylings.

When Katrina Scott made history earlier this year, becoming the first visibly pregnant woman to appear in a SI Swimsuit Issue. When she saw the 2022 edition for the first time in May, she was cradling her newborn daughter, Colette Jane. Scott, now a mom of two, has shared her favorite baby brands, maternity fashion staples and her top parenting tips. Let’s return to her stunning shoot, which featured functional layering and wearable looks that would make anyone—pregnant or not—feel sexy. This is another edition of Shop the Look.

Luli FamaTriangle Bikini Top ($49) + Wavy Ruched Back Tie Side Bikini Bottom ($52)

Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. Cape by Katharina Hakaj Couture.

Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. Cape by Katharina Hakaj Couture.

There’s something down-to-earth yet majestic about this look from Luli Fama.

Thaikila Sorrows Top ($129) + Sorrows Bottoms ($99)

Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Thaikila. Body chain by Child of Wild.

Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Thaikila. Body chain by Child of Wild.

With its pleated triangle top and minimalist approach, this swimsuit will have a forever spot in your wardrobe.

L*SpaceEco Chic Repreve® Fisher Bikini Top ($114) + Eco Chic Repreve® Sol Bikini Bottom ($92)

Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by L*Space. Earrings by Sahira Jewelry Design.

Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by L*Space. Earrings by Sahira Jewelry Design.

Not only is this look stunning, but it’s also made out of 100% recyclable materials.

MiguelinaCalypso Gauze Dream Coverup ($395)

Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by BECCA. Clip by LELET NY. Cover-up by Miguelina.

Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by BECCA. Clip by LELET NY. Cover-up by Miguelina.

The cover-up of your dreams is here and waiting for you to run on the beach with it floating behind.

Sommer SwimMARLOWE RUM - BANDEAU BIKINI TOP ($89) + IGGY RUM - CHEEKY BIKINI BOTTOMS ($79)

Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Earrings by SOKO.

Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Earrings by SOKO.

An alluring bandeau bikini that remains humbly gorgeous. 

