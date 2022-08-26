Shop the Look: Katrina Scott in St. Croix

When Katrina Scott made history earlier this year, becoming the first visibly pregnant woman to appear in a SI Swimsuit Issue. When she saw the 2022 edition for the first time in May, she was cradling her newborn daughter, Colette Jane. Scott, now a mom of two, has shared her favorite baby brands, maternity fashion staples and her top parenting tips. Let’s return to her stunning shoot, which featured functional layering and wearable looks that would make anyone—pregnant or not—feel sexy. This is another edition of Shop the Look.
Luli Fama – Triangle Bikini Top ($49) + Wavy Ruched Back Tie Side Bikini Bottom ($52)
There’s something down-to-earth yet majestic about this look from Luli Fama.
Thaikila – Sorrows Top ($129) + Sorrows Bottoms ($99)
With its pleated triangle top and minimalist approach, this swimsuit will have a forever spot in your wardrobe.
L*Space – Eco Chic Repreve® Fisher Bikini Top ($114) + Eco Chic Repreve® Sol Bikini Bottom ($92)
Not only is this look stunning, but it’s also made out of 100% recyclable materials.
Miguelina – Calypso Gauze Dream Coverup ($395)
The cover-up of your dreams is here and waiting for you to run on the beach with it floating behind.
Sommer Swim – MARLOWE RUM - BANDEAU BIKINI TOP ($89) + IGGY RUM - CHEEKY BIKINI BOTTOMS ($79)
An alluring bandeau bikini that remains humbly gorgeous.