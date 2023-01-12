Skip to main content
Lais Ribeiro: Uncovered 2021
10 of Lais Ribeiro’s All-Time Best SI Swimsuit Photos

The model has been featured in the annual issue four times.

Lais Ribeiro has made appearances in the SI Swimsuit Issue on four occasions: 2017 in Indonesia, 2018 in the Bahamas, 2019 in Costa Rica, and 2021 in Sacramento, Calif.

The Brazil native started modeling in 2009 and found quick success. During her first runway season, casting agents swarmed to sign her and it wasn’t long before she was strutting down New York catwalks like Carolina Herrera, Diane Von Furstenberg, Zac Posen, Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang and Michael Kors.

While Ribeiro has worked for many brands, she may be best known for the years she was featured as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. She walked in every Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show from 2010 to ’18, except for 2012 due to an injury.

Ribeiro offers glimpses into her personal life on her social media. Just last year, she married former NBA player Joakim Noah in an intimate ceremony in Brazil. She also shares about her experience caring for her son, Alexandre, who was diagnosed as being autistic when he was 5. She openly supports autism research and awareness.

Take a look back at some of our all-time favorite moments with Ribeiro.

2017, Sumba Island, Indonesia

2018, Bahamas

2019, Costa Rica

2021, Sacramento

