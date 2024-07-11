3 Idyllic Photos of the Inspiring Sue Bird From Her SI Swimsuit Debut in St. Thomas
There’s no denying it, Sue Bird is a WNBA legend. The retired professional athlete brought the game to new levels during her 22-year career, which ended with her retirement in 2022.
And she didn’t go out quietly, either. The same year that she hung up her jersey for the final time, the athlete joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team to pose for her first brand feature. Clad in sleek black bikinis, Bird took to the waters of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands for a powerful photo shoot captured by photographer Laretta Houston.
On set, she was joined by a handful of other professional basketball players, including veteran Nneka Ogwumike and 2021 draftee DiDi Richards. The players took the chance to prove their skills extend beyond the confines of the gym, putting their power on display in the tropical destination.
This year, Bird returned to the SI Swimsuit issue for the second time. And, this time around, she proved she’s more than just a basketball legend. Posing for the 60th anniversary photo shoot—with the campaign slogan “Be Legendary”— the former pro athlete established herself as a brand legend.
Beyond the issue—and despite having retired from basketball—she’s keeping busy. Bird co-founded TOGETHXR, a media company dedicated to telling the stories of female athletes, in 2021, and has been building the brand ever since. And she hasn’t stepped away from the court altogether; she can consistently be found on the sidelines of WNBA games, cheering on her former teammates and competitors.
In other words, the legendary Bird is continuing to make statements—just as she did on the beaches of St. Thomas in her SI Swimsuit debut. Here are a few of the stunning photos from the trip.