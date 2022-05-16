Sue Bird made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 shooting in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands with fellow WNBA athletes Breanna Stewart, Didi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike and Te’a Cooper.

Bird is widely considered one of the greatest WNBA players of all time. She is a sharp, driven and encouraging leader on and off the basketball court. She’s appeared on the cover of InStyle Magazine with girlfriend and United States Women’s National Team captain Megan Rapinoe (who also appeared as the first openly gay women to pose in SI Swimsuit). A fierce advocate for Black Lives Matter, equality, health and wellness and expanding opportunities for girls and all marginalized people, Bird is a trailblazer on and off the court.

Being a U.S. territory, St. Thomas is exotic yet American. As the most cosmopolitan of the four U.S. Virgin Islands, it’s a destination brimming with beauty, world-class dining, shopping and incomparable views of the Caribbean.

The styling for this shoot was intended to feel both sexy and wearable, with neutral colors and functional layering pieces that can take you from the boat to dinner. We pulled from our go-to designers like Riot Swim, Becca and L Space, who excel in style and quality.

Hair: Sophia Porter

Make-up: Renee Garnes of Opus Beauty

Photographer: Laretta Houston