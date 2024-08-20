3 Inspiring Photos of Duckie Thot From Her Western-Themed SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot
A little more than two years ago, South Sudanese-Australian model Duckie Thot traveled to Montenegro with the SI Swimsuit team for her first brand photo shoot. As the face of Fenty Beauty and a seasoned runway model (and former contestant on Australia’s Next Top Model), the 28-year-old was more than comfortable in front of the camera—she was (and still is) a natural.
Her brilliant brand photo shoot on the coast of the Adriatic Sea proved as much and earned her a second consecutive feature in in the annual magazine. In 2023, she traveled to the beaches of Puerto Rico, where she posed for a Western-themed photo shoot captured by Derek Kettela.
The experience and the resulting photos were as glamorous as they were unique. Dressed in flattering denim swimsuits or navy two-pieces paired with cropped jean jackets, the brilliant model shone on the rocky coast of the tropical destination.
For Thot, becoming an SI Swimsuit model was somewhat of a dream come true. “Growing up, I have always loved the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” Thot told the team in 2022. “For years, seeing beautiful, talented and empowering women in their magazines motivated and inspired me. But being born in Australia and watching from afar, working with SI Swimsuit seemed out of reach. That makes this moment that much more special, and I am honored that SI would want to have me in their SI Swimsuit family.”
Her second consecutive photo shoot gave her another chance to fulfill her dreams and solidified Thot’s place in brand history. Here are a few of our favorite photos from the trip.