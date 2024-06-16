4 Remarkable Pics of SI Swimsuit Star Samantha Hoopes in the British Virgin Islands
Samantha Hoopes first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2014, when she took part in a feature in St. Lucia. She returned to the fold each year through 2020, and the 33-year-old’s travels took her to Nevis, Kangaroo Island, the British Virgin Islands and other incredible locations.
“I literally feel like I’ve watched her grow up. The beauty of being part of this brand is that, you know, so many people stay for such a long time, you get to see women evolve from model to mogul to mother,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of Hoopes in 2020. “It’s wonderful.”
Hoopes’s seven consecutive SI Swimsuit features resulted in some truly stunning features, but today, we’re throwing it back to the model and mom’s photo shoot in Scrub Island, British Virgin Islands. Hoopes brought her four month old son to set, a moment she said left her “speechless.”
“It’s crazy, the past seven years, how you can grow and change and now I’m a mom,” Hoopes stated on location. “Like I’m responsible for someone else, it’s insane. I’m just so happy and I feel strong and confident and I think that’s what it’s all about.”
While Hoopes’s most recent SI Swimsuit photo shoot took place four years ago, the model returned to the franchise last July, when she walked in SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week runway show at the W South Beach. Check out the highlights from the event here, and a find a few of our favorite pics from her photo shoot in the British Virgin Islands below.