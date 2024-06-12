4 Stunning SI Swimsuit Photos of Emily DiDonato in Switzerland
Emily DiDonato first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2013, when she was photographed by Kayt Jones in Namibia. Though the majority of brand photo shoots take place in tropical, beachfront locations, the 33-year-old’s first two spreads were in rather unique destinations. For her sophomore SI Swimsuit feature, DiDonato traveled to Switzerland, where she posed in front of a gorgeous mountain backdrop full of lush flowers and streams.
Throughout her years with the franchise, the mom of two also had the opportunity to pose in more traditional locations, from Hawai’i and Turks and Caicos to Wyoming and California. DiDonato’s most recent SI Swimsuit feature took place in 2021, the same year she and husband Kyle Peterson welcomed their first child, a daughter named Teddy. The two added to their family with the birth of son Oliver in April 2023.
Outside of modeling and motherhood, the New York native is also a podcast host. On ReModeling With Emily DiDonato, she interviews friends and fellow industry experts like Kate Love, Katrina Scott and Iskra Lawrence. DiDonato also uses her social media platforms in a similar way—to connect with fellow women and mothers on topics like beauty and wellness.
“I try to use my platforms as a place, to be honest and transparent about the struggles or things that I’ve overcome with my body, or [that] I still kind of am struggling with,” she previously told SI Swimsuit. “The reason why I try to be honest [is because] I think people look at models and expect that we wake up every day [feeling] amazing. We look amazing. We have abs and it’s just simply not the case ... So I think in general, I just try to use my platforms to be the voice that I wish I heard when I was younger.”
Below are a few of our favorite snapshots from DiDonato’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Switzerland.