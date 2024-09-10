5 Astounding Swimwear Photos of Model Lori Harvey in Cancún
Model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey joined the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie in this year’s 60th anniversary issue. The 27-year-old Yevrah Swim founder traveled to the Mexican Caribbean for her feature in the 2024 magazine, which was captured by photographer Yu Tsai.
“It was definitely a dream come true,” Harvey stated of her experience on location. “I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom ... [and] once I got on set, it was just magical.”
In addition to her feature in this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, Harvey is known for collaborating with notable brands like Valentino, Burberry and Chanel as a brand ambassador. She’s also been featured on the cover of Essence and is the founder and creator of her own skincare brand, SKN by LH.
During her time on set, Harvey had the unique opportunity of modeling a few of her own Yevrah Swim designs. Her brand, which launched in August 2023, is available on Revolve.
“I created this brand from the ground up by myself, I designed everything myself, I picked the fabric, I picked the colorway,” Harvey shared of her brand. “I’m all about body positivity and inclusion, and I really wanted that to translate when I was creating the brand.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos of Harvey in Mexico, captured by Yu Tsai.