5 Gorgeous Neon Swimwear Pics of Kate Love in Florida

The SI Swimsuit legend posed for the 2021 issue in the Sunshine State.

Kate Love was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit legend Kate Love first posed for the annual issue in 2013, when her feature with photographer David Burton on Easter Island, Chile earned her Rookie of the Year honors. The 36-year-old Canadian model returned to the fold each year through 2022, when her travels took her everywhere from Switzerland and Mexico to Tennessee and Nevis with the brand. Plus, Love landed the cover of the 2020 issue following her photo shoot in Bali.

She returned to the brand this year for her 11th feature, when she was deemed a brand legend.

“It feels kind of crazy. I still can’t believe that I was chosen to be in the issue and then got the call back every year for a decade,” Love stated while on set in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this year. “Being a swimsuit model and now returning as a legend for an 11th year has been such a big part of my life. It’s cool and exciting to know that some people look up to me the way I looked up to other women.”

Outside of her work with SI Swimsuit, Love has modeled for popular brands like Ralph Lauren, L’Oreal, Hourglass and Clarins, and has graced the pages of global magazines including Vogue and Elle. She is also a proud mom of one.

In honor of Love’s continued success, today we’re throwing it back to her 2021 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. Below, find a few of our favorite neon swimsuit pics, captured by James Macari.

Kate Love
Kate Love was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Earrings by Alison Lou. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Kate Love
Kate Love was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Kate Love
Kate Love was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Cali Dreaming. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Kate Love
Kate Love was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Earrings and bracelet by Alexis Bittar. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Kate Love
Kate Love was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Earrings by Alison Lou. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
